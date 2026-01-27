Eurovision check-in: Luxembourg and Moldova share their songs

This year thirty five countries, including Australia, will be heading to Vienna for the 70th edition of the songwriting contest in Vienna.

In recent days both Luxembourg and Moldova have shared the song’s they will take to competition, and many more countries have announced the artists who’ll be representing them.

Eva Marija will represent Luxembourg with ‘Mother Nature’.

Singer Eva Marija will head to Vienna to represent Luxembourg with the tune Mother Nature. It follows an oft-used template of starting out quite before exploding into a sing-a-long anthem. Eva Marija also plays the violin as part of her performance, something that Alexander Rybak did back in 2009, and he on the competition for Norway.

Marija studding music in Luxembourg before moving to London to study songwriting, she’s now in her final year. She’s already released several singles. Luxembourg has won the competition on five previous occasions.

Satoshi to represent Moldova

This track starts with panpipes, before launching into a heated rap battle, then an accordion comes in and there’s some soaring vocals. Viva Moldova is brimming with national pride.

Twenty- seven year old Satoshi has released four albums since arriving on the music scene in 2022. Moldova are returning to the competition after taking a break in 2025.

Switzerland, Israel, Georgia, and Cyprus announce their singers too

A couple of countries have announced who’ll they be sending perform at Eurovision but have not yet given details on the songs they’ll be performing.

Veronica Fusaro is Switzerland’s pick. She first came to prominence in 2014 when she wasa a contestant on the local version of The Voice. She’s recently released her second album titld Looking for Connection.

“I am extremely happy and honoured to represent Switzerland at Eurovision,” said Fusaro. “It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share my music on a beautiful stage like that, with people from all over watching.”

Noam Bettan will be heading to Vienna to represent Israel. His debut album came out in 2023. Israel’s participation in the competition has led to several countries boycotting Eurovision this year, Spain, The Netherland, Ireland, and Slovenia are staying at home.

Georgia will be represented by Bzikebi who have some Eurovision form. They won Junior Eurovision in 2008, now all grown up they’re heading back for the adult edition. They’re a trio comprising Giorgi Shiolashvili, Mariam Kikuashvili and Mariam Tatulashvili.

Cyrus will get behind Antigoni, who is an English singer and songwriter, with Cyprian heritage. She’s put out two albums so far in her career, 2020’s A1 and 2023’s Hexagon. She’s also been a contestant on the TV show Love Island.

Eurovision goes on tour

To celebrate the competition’s 70th anniversary Eurovision will be going on the road with a show that celebrates many of the artists who’ve taken part in the competition over the decades.

The tour will come a month after this year’s competition and will begin a London’s massive O2 Arena, before heading to Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, France and Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria.