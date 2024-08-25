EverNow 2024 to light up Perth with free events this October

The EverNow event series is back to light up our city for the Noongar season of Kambarang this October.

The festival is designed to celebrate Western Australia’s unique environment, with three special illumination events featuring song and dance performances.

Song Circle is brings together contemporary music and Noongar language. Created by Kylie Bracknell, dancers respond to the music on stage as music and light collide in this joyful celebration of culture and heritage.

From The Light Flow: Bena Koorliny is brought to us by international sky masters Groupe F. This larger-than-life illumination projected onto massive towers of light, created in collaboration with Noongar artists to celebrate this place’s beautiful biodiversity through light, sound and performance.

Boorna Waanginy (Image: Toni Wilkinson)

Perth Festival favourite Boorna Waanginy: The Trees Speak will also return to light up King’s Park. This immersive after-dark walk shares stories of caring for Country through projections, animation, sound and song.

EverNow is happening at Burswood Park and King’s Park from 3 – 7 October. Head over to evernow.com.au for more