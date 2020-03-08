‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ is coming to Australia

We’ve been following the journey of the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie since before it even made its debut in Sheffield back 2016. Now we’re excited to share the musical will be coming to Australia this year, with a Perth season in early 2021.

The Australian production of the hit musical will open at the Sydney Opera House from 18th July and will tour around the country, reaching Perth on 22nd January 2021 for a season at the Crown Theatre.

The musical created by Dan Gillespie Sells, the lead singer of British rock-group The Feeling and playwright Tom McRae was inspired by a documentary about a 16 year old drag queen.

Here’s the synopsis, Jamie New is sixteen, he lives on a council estate in Sheffield, and is sensitive, witty and strong. If only the bullies would get out of his way. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

The show has gone an incredibly catchy series of songs and a heartwarming story to tie it all together. Critics have raved about the show with it getting high praise from London’s Financial Times who said “Jamie will sweep you away on a tide of mischief, warmth and exuberance”

After opening in Sheffield, the show moved to London’s West End. During its run Michelle Visage, Bianca Del Rio, Steps member Faye Tozer and comedian Katy Brand have all spent time in the cast. While the show is now in its third year in the West End, a UK tour has also commenced.

A film version will also be hitting our screens later this year with Richard E. Grant in the cast alongside Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire.

Rising theatre star James Majoos will play the title role in the Australian tour alongside veteran stage, film and television performer Simon Burke who will play the part of his drag mother. Helpmann Award-winner and television star Helen Dallimore will portray Margaret New, Jamie’s loyal mum.

Check out this number from when the cast performed at the Olivier Awards.

Find out all the details at www.everybodystalkingaboutjamie.com.au

Australian Tour dates

Sydney

Venue Sydney Opera House

Dates 18 July to 30 August 2020 (Opening Night 23 July- 7pm)

Bookings www.sydneyoperahouse.com

Western Sydney

Venue Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ

Dates 4 September to 13 September 2020 (Opening Night 5 September)

Bookings www.sydneycoliseum.com.au

Wyong

Venue The Art House Wyong

Dates 1 October to 4 October 2020

Bookings www.thearthousewyong.com.au

Melbourne

Venue Arts Centre Melbourne

Dates 9 October to 25 October 2020 (Opening Night 10 October)

Bookings www.artscentremelbourne.com.au

Brisbane

Venue Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Dates 13 November to 29 November 2020 (Opening Night 14 November)

Bookings www.qpac.com.au or 136 246

Canberra

Venue Canberra Theatre Centre

Dates 11 December to 13 December 2020 (Opening Night 12 December)

Bookings www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Perth

Venue His Majesty’s Theatre

Dates 22 January to 31 January 2021 (Opening Night 23 January)

Bookings www.ptt.wa.gov.au or www.ticketek.com.au

Adelaide

Venue Her Majesty’s Theatre

Dates 5 February to 14 February 2021 (Opening Night 6 February)

Bookings www.bass.net.au