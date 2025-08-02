Search
Everybody’s talking about upcoming movie ‘Twinless’

Culture

The trailer for the feature film Twinless has arrived. The movie has been generating a lot of hype on the festival circuit and made headlines earlier in the year when clips of provocative sex scenes leaked online.

The black comedy is directed by James Sweeney who stars in the movie alongside Dylan O’Brien. They play two young men who meet at a support group for twins who have lost their twin.

The film had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January and will have a wider release on 5th September in the USA.

The film won the audience prize for a dramatic US film at Sundance, while Sweeney won the Best Director award at the Seattle International Film Festival, and was named the winner of the ‘Directors to Watch’ accolade at the Palm Spring International Film Festival.

The film also screened at the Sydney Film Festival in June, and is part of the program at this month’s Melbourne International Film Festival.

Writing in The Guardian film critic Benjamin Lee described the film as one that is “veering from funny to creepy to devastatingly sad.” He declared the work to be a “true original”.

It’s the second offering from Sweeney who previously wrote, directed and starred in the 2019 independent film Straight Up.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

