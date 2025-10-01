Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Experience Resistance | ചെറുത്തുനില്പ്, at The Blue Room

Culture

Resistance | ചെറുത്തുനില്പ്, will have its premiere at The Blue Room on 8th October and run for a short season.

It will be the Australian mainstage debut for independent artist Swaroopa Prameela Unni whose work combines the traditional South Indian dance practice of Mohiniyattam with spoken word, digital media, and original music.

- Advertisement -

Mohiniyattam is often associated with idealised femininity, but Swaroopa work draws in a much wider range of influences and experiences.

“Mohiniyattam is often seen as a celebration of idealised femininity—soft, delicate, obedient,” says Unni. “Perth audiences don’t often get to witness traditional Indian forms like Mohiniyattam being used in this way: not to preserve an ideal, but to challenge it.”

Drawing from both personal experience and broader social issues, Resistance contributes a vital and often absent perspective in national conversations around gender equality, particularly as they relate to migrant and culturally diverse communities in Australia.

“My hope is that audiences leave with a deeper awareness of how gendered violence can be embedded not only in systems, but in the most intimate parts of culture—and how art can be a powerful way of pushing back,” said Unni.

The work was first performed in Aotearoa / New Zealand in 2019, and is Unni’s most personal work to date. The dancer relocated to Perth in 2024.

Tickets to the performances are on sale now.

Latest

News

Slovakia legislates on gender and bans same-sex adoption

0
The country's Prime Minister has previous said he was inspired by Donald Trump to push through the laws.
Culture

Nurse Blake is heading back to Australia for a national tour

0
The comedian will be in Perth on 18th February 2026 for a show at the Astor Theatre.
History

On This Gay Day | Film star Rock Hudson died of an AIDS related illness

0
Rock Hudson was a massive Hollywood star in the 1950’s and 60’s.
News

WA government gives out hundreds of small grants to celebrate volunteers

0
Minister Hannah Beazley has highlighted the importance of volunteers.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Slovakia legislates on gender and bans same-sex adoption

0
The country's Prime Minister has previous said he was inspired by Donald Trump to push through the laws.
Culture

Nurse Blake is heading back to Australia for a national tour

0
The comedian will be in Perth on 18th February 2026 for a show at the Astor Theatre.
History

On This Gay Day | Film star Rock Hudson died of an AIDS related illness

0
Rock Hudson was a massive Hollywood star in the 1950’s and 60’s.
News

WA government gives out hundreds of small grants to celebrate volunteers

0
Minister Hannah Beazley has highlighted the importance of volunteers.
News

Alexander Skarsgard and Harry Melling explore sub-dom relationships in ‘Pillion’

0
The film 'Pillion' is coming soon and everyone is talking about its trailer.

Slovakia legislates on gender and bans same-sex adoption

OUTinPerth -
The country's Prime Minister has previous said he was inspired by Donald Trump to push through the laws.
Read more

Nurse Blake is heading back to Australia for a national tour

OUTinPerth -
The comedian will be in Perth on 18th February 2026 for a show at the Astor Theatre.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Film star Rock Hudson died of an AIDS related illness

OUTinPerth -
Rock Hudson was a massive Hollywood star in the 1950’s and 60’s.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture