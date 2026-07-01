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Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

New approach for Albany Pride in 2027

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The popular Albany Pride Festival will undergo a makeover in 2027, with organisers opting for a shorter, condensed event rather than a month-long celebration.

After ten years of growth, connection and celebration, Albany Pride is preparing to enter its next decade with a fresh approach.

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In 2027, the organisation will deliver a focused festival over the Labour Day long weekend in February and March, instead of its traditional multi-week program. Organisers say the smaller format will allow them to maintain the important annual celebration while creating space to strengthen the volunteer base, welcome new leaders, review how the festival is delivered, and plan for the future.

“After ten incredible years, we are proud of everything our community has built together,” said Albany Pride co-presidents Annie Arnold and Millie Reid.

“The festival has become an important part of the Great Southern’s cultural life, and this next stage is about ensuring it remains strong, sustainable and community-led for the next ten years and beyond.”

Albany Pride will continue delivering year-round support groups, community gatherings, advocacy, and connection opportunities throughout 2027, alongside the smaller festival program.

The shorter festival is likely to run for one year only, with planning already underway for a renewed, larger-scale model to return in 2028, building on the lessons, relationships and successes of the festival’s first decade.

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