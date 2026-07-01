Man accused of murdering transgender student Juniper Blessing found unfit to stand trial

Warning: This report contains details that may be distressing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A court in the United States has found that a man accused of murdering transgender student Juniper Blessing in May is not fit to stand trial following a psychological assessment.

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Christopher Leahy, 31, is charged with first-degree murder over the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Blessing, who he allegedly attacked in the laundry room of her apartment complex.

At a hearing on Monday 29 June, King County Superior Court Judge Joe Campagna ruled that Leahy was not mentally competent to enter a plea or stand trial. He has been ordered to spend the next 90 days at Western State Hospital for treatment.

The case will return to court on 24 September, when Leahy’s mental competency will be reassessed. If he is found to be permanently incompetent, he could be placed in a mental health facility and the charges may be dismissed.

Juniper Blessing. Christopher Leahy.

Juniper Blessing was a 19-year-old student at the University of Washington. Her body was found late on Sunday night in the laundry room of her off-campus accommodation.

Authorities said she had sustained multiple stab wounds.

Police released an image of a man they wanted to speak to, captured on CCTV in the area at the time of the incident.

Blessing was a recent graduate of the New Mexico School for the Arts in Santa Fe and had moved to Seattle to study atmospheric and climate science.

A few days later, Christopher Leahy handed himself in to police and was charged with Blessing’s murder. His brother had contacted authorities after recognising him from the CCTV footage.

Prosecutors allege that Leahy had planned the attack, but that the victim was chosen at random. They have stated that Blessing’s gender identity is not believed to have been a motivating factor.

Do you need support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au