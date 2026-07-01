Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Man accused of murdering transgender student Juniper Blessing found unfit to stand trial

News

Warning: This report contains details that may be distressing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A court in the United States has found that a man accused of murdering transgender student Juniper Blessing in May is not fit to stand trial following a psychological assessment.

- Advertisement -

Christopher Leahy, 31, is charged with first-degree murder over the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Blessing, who he allegedly attacked in the laundry room of her apartment complex.

At a hearing on Monday 29 June, King County Superior Court Judge Joe Campagna ruled that Leahy was not mentally competent to enter a plea or stand trial. He has been ordered to spend the next 90 days at Western State Hospital for treatment.

The case will return to court on 24 September, when Leahy’s mental competency will be reassessed. If he is found to be permanently incompetent, he could be placed in a mental health facility and the charges may be dismissed.

Juniper Blessing. Christopher Leahy.

Juniper Blessing was a 19-year-old student at the University of Washington. Her body was found late on Sunday night in the laundry room of her off-campus accommodation.

Authorities said she had sustained multiple stab wounds.

Police released an image of a man they wanted to speak to, captured on CCTV in the area at the time of the incident.

Blessing was a recent graduate of the New Mexico School for the Arts in Santa Fe and had moved to Seattle to study atmospheric and climate science.

A few days later, Christopher Leahy handed himself in to police and was charged with Blessing’s murder. His brother had contacted authorities after recognising him from the CCTV footage.

Prosecutors allege that Leahy had planned the attack, but that the victim was chosen at random. They have stated that Blessing’s gender identity is not believed to have been a motivating factor.

Do you need support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au
QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGEDinfo@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au
Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Latest

News

Sam Kerr heads to the USA signing with Gotham FC

0
Soccer star Sam Kerr has announced she's signed with USA based team Gotham FC with a contract that will run through until 2030.
Culture

Cast revealed for upcoming adults-only pantomime ‘Throbbin’ Wood’

0
Throbbin’ Wood takes the classic Robin Hood tale and turns it on its head with outrageous characters, cheeky humour, audience participation and a healthy dose of adult mischief.
Lifestyle

Western Australian’s best cocktail named – whose for a Don Ruby?

0
A cocktail designed to “capture the soft romance of autumn by the coast” has taken out the title of 2026 AHA & Don Julio WA’s Best Cocktail
News

Singapore celebrates its LGBTIQA+ community with Pink Dot

0
Pink Dot was originally created to draw attention to the lack of law reform in Singapore, where colonial-era British laws meant homosexuality was still illegal.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Sam Kerr heads to the USA signing with Gotham FC

0
Soccer star Sam Kerr has announced she's signed with USA based team Gotham FC with a contract that will run through until 2030.
Culture

Cast revealed for upcoming adults-only pantomime ‘Throbbin’ Wood’

0
Throbbin’ Wood takes the classic Robin Hood tale and turns it on its head with outrageous characters, cheeky humour, audience participation and a healthy dose of adult mischief.
Lifestyle

Western Australian’s best cocktail named – whose for a Don Ruby?

0
A cocktail designed to “capture the soft romance of autumn by the coast” has taken out the title of 2026 AHA & Don Julio WA’s Best Cocktail
News

Singapore celebrates its LGBTIQA+ community with Pink Dot

0
Pink Dot was originally created to draw attention to the lack of law reform in Singapore, where colonial-era British laws meant homosexuality was still illegal.
News

Russia hands down first prison sentences for LGBT extremism to bar owner and staff

0
Russian court sentences nightclub owner and staff to jail terms under extremism laws targeting LGBT support.

Sam Kerr heads to the USA signing with Gotham FC

Graeme Watson -
Soccer star Sam Kerr has announced she's signed with USA based team Gotham FC with a contract that will run through until 2030.
Read more

Cast revealed for upcoming adults-only pantomime ‘Throbbin’ Wood’

OUTinPerth -
Throbbin’ Wood takes the classic Robin Hood tale and turns it on its head with outrageous characters, cheeky humour, audience participation and a healthy dose of adult mischief.
Read more

Western Australian’s best cocktail named – whose for a Don Ruby?

Graeme Watson -
A cocktail designed to “capture the soft romance of autumn by the coast” has taken out the title of 2026 AHA & Don Julio WA’s Best Cocktail
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture