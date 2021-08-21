Experience ‘Worship’ at The Rechabite in September

After gaining rave reviews for past shows and their Fringe World season, Foxglove Productions is back and bringing the audiences of Perth a Worship show like no other.

Created to be experienced within The Rechabite Hall, step into a surreal world of performance art, live music acts and installation artwork for two nights only this September.

Paying homage to the 19th Century Latin imperative “Memento Vivere”, the event acts as a reminder of life and to embrace the pleasures of living.

Perth burlesque and performance artist Essie Foxglove, the creator and producer of Worship, will unveil a brand new show featuring a curated cast of West Australian avant-garde based burlesque, circus, dance, musical and performance artists.

Succumb to the alluring absurdity and the otherworldly beauty of; Ginava, Matthew Pope, Moana Mayatrix, Smokey LaBare, Darla Harland, Bobby Knox, Bobbie Apples, Camden Champagne and Essie Foxglove herself.

Audience members will be invited to partake in transformative rituals as the show journeys through the darker stages of death and afterlife before reaching an enlightening and communal rebirth.

Continuing further into the enlightenment together with The Ascension – presented by alternative events team Hearts of Darkness. Each night will feature a different curated live music line-up accompanied by DJ sets from the RITUALS collective to breathe new life into the night.

Two razor-edged live electronic acts will enchant and ignite the dancefloor on Friday 10 September, trip-hop/post-punks LoVision (VIC) and the mysterious witch-house duo Blackantlers.

For Saturday 11 September, two incendiary live bands will rule the night, Tether with their gritty guitar lines and dark synth-based alternative-pop/rock and the Moana who are one of this city’s most spellbinding live acts to behold.

Framing these performances within The Rechabite Hall will be experimental and immersive installations by two Perth artists; light artist Beamhacker and taxidermist preserving4thefuture.

Worship will be at The Rechabite on September 10 and 11. Doors open at 7.30pm, Worship is on 8.00pm and The Ascension runs from 10.00pm through to 1.00am. Book tickets now.

