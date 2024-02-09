EXTRA: Pure Burlesque delivers an unforgettable evening of local talent

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Extra: Pure Burlesque | Connections Nightclub | Until 14th February | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

EXTRA: Pure Burlesque, the debut production of Lotta Love Productions, delivers an unforgettable evening of local talent, proving there’s no need to look elsewhere for a captivating burlesque experience.

Produced by local powerhouses Lotta L’Amour and Gigi Love, both incredibly talented and renowned burlesque solo artists, they combine a sharp eye for talent and a clear vision in mind: deliver the most EXTRA burlesque show this fringe.

Hosted by the charismatic Veruca Sour, a cabaret gremlin and burlesque star known for her extra funny puns and highly interactive engagement with the audience, the show sets a bold and lively tone right from the start.

The performances themselves are a dazzling array of sensuality, interaction, and sheer entertainment. Chloe the Cocaine entrances the audience with a fan dance that is both sensual and powerful, setting the stage for an evening of alluring acts.

Chloe is one of several guest stars over the run of the show and really sets the bar of expectation for these guests. Ronnie Rum Punch entertains with a sexy bump and grind that oozes confidence and charisma, sashaying across the stage like she’s simply gliding on a champagne-hued cloud.

Lucy Lovegun takes the stage with her signature sass, showcasing a stunning costume and debuting a new routine that adds a fresh twist to the classic burlesque style. Flynn V, the ‘Party Prince of Perth,’ seamlessly fuses drag and burlesque in a manner that is uniquely his own, captivating the audience with his fiery fashion.

Sugar Du Joure reinvents classic burlesque with her own flair, summoning facial expressions that all burgeoning burlesque beauties admire and look up to. Finally, Karl Kayoss, the bad boy of Boorloo boylesque, dominates the stage (and the front row) clad in leather and commanding attention with every move, and invites the audience to call him Daddy in a performance that is rebellious and utterly captivating.

The show’s producers don’t shy away from showing off their own skills, both performing outrageous and extra impressive routines during the show. Gigi Love performs as a canine creation, featuring hardcore stunts, a rock and roll vibe that pushes the boundaries of traditional burlesque, and oozes sex appeal from every pore.

Lotta L’Amour, the high-kicking heartbreaker, takes the audience on a journey with her Dyke on a Bike act, offering a love letter to lesbianism that is both outrageously sexy as well as poignant. Both of these stunning starlets prove, both with performance and production, why they are fast establishing themselves as a tour de’force in Perth as teachers and role-models for performers and audience alike.

EXTRA: Pure Burlesque is a wild ride of unapologetic self-expression. The show celebrates the best of the best of local talent, showing the rich tapestry of burlesque artistry we have right here in Perth.

Amidst the provocative allure of burlesque, EXTRA: Pure Burlesque lives up to its name, entwining sensuality, wit, and unapologetic artistry in a tantalizing concoction of performances that leave an indelible mark on the senses. A symphony of seduction and empowerment, this show is a celebration of the bold and the beautiful, an unmissable fusion of classic glamour, timeless sex-appeal and avant-garde allure.

See EXTRA: Pure Burlesque until 14th of February. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

Kiera (they/them) is a passionate arts creator and consumer, especially in the fields of cabaret and burlesque. Combining 20+ years of arts experience with numerous research and education-based qualifications, they enjoy sharing their knowledge and experiences.

Star Rating Guide

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.