Ezra Furman shares new song ‘Poor Girl A Long Way From Heaven’

Ezra Furman today releases a new single and video, Poor Girl A Long Way From Heaven, from her forthcoming record All Of Us Flames, out August 26 via Bella Union.

On Poor Girl A Long Way From Heaven, Furman recounts a childhood encounter with God, a gesture of spiritual yearning that flows into the album’s biblical facets.

“The spiritual life ain’t all pious platitudes, ” she elaborates. “ This song is about how weird it gets, when you’re in love with the Source of Being and She’s not texting you back.

“Ever since it hit me that I was never going to be loved and accepted on the scale of my pop star heroes, me and my bandmates have started to work on a different vision of pop, one more our own, one that gestures at the stranger truths of the human mind. Here we are in thrall to verbally adventurous nineties music like Bjork and Beck and the Silver Jews and them kinda non-linear geniuses.”

Ezra Furman has previously shared the tracks and videos Book Of Our Names, Point Me Toward The Real, Forever In Sunset and Lilac and Black.

Take a listen to the new tune.

