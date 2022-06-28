Fab the Duo share energetic rocking new tune ‘Alter Ego’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Los Angeles based music act Fab the Duo are encouraging everyone to fly their freak flag with their new tune Alter Ego.

Previously hailing from New York, the glamorous boyfriend pair, Greg Driscoll and Brendan Eprile, create music the encourages everyone to be filled with confidence. Fab doesn’t just stand for “fabulous”— it’s also an acronym that stands for Fierce Ass Bitches.

The duo are currently on tour around the USA, including some supporting slots with Aaron Carter and Betty Who.

Their advice for everyone during Pride month is “Be You. Be Proud. And Be Loud!” If you like the sound of their new song, check out their previous work including Nice Guy, Party For Two, Chill Pill and Isfb (it stands for I’m So Fucking Bored).

Turn up your speakers and take a listen to Alter Ego.

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.