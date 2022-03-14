‘Fame – the Musical’ is coming to the Crown Theatre

“Baby look at me, and tell me what you see.” So goes the opening line of the title song of Fame, one of the greatest tunes to deliver positive self-affirmation and embrace the philosophy of bringing your dreams to life by loudly declaring them.

Fame the Musical, the epic dance musical that celebrates all things eighties –from neon lycra and pop hits to baggy sweats and hip hop – is set to take Perth by storm in 2022. It’ll be taking over the Crown Theatre from 16th – 24th April.

Based on the iconic Academy Award winner film, the hit television series and best- selling novel, Fame the Musical tells the story of the last class to graduate from New York’s prestigious School of Performing Arts. It takes the audience on a journey from the painstaking entrance auditions to graduation and highlights the highs and lows of this journey.

Featuring Isaac Diamond as Nick Piazza, Elaina O’Connor as Serena Katz, James Bell as Joe Vegas, G Madison as Tyrone Jackson, Angelique Cassimatis as Carmen Diaz, Taylah Small as Iris Kelly, Paige Fallu as Mabel Washington, Greg Jarema as Schlomo Metzenbaum, Ethan Churchill as Goodman ‘Goody’ King and Shanice-Kalina Thompson as Gracie “Lambchops” Lamb.

Their tutors will be performed by Lucy Williamson, Mia Simonette, Manuao Teaotonga and Igor Sas.

The stage musical is based on the acclaimed 1980 film, which also spawned a popular television series that ran for many years. Making it’s debut in 1988, this version radically reworks the story, and featured a whole new set of songs, with only the title tune retained from the original film. Along with the new story comes a new cast of characters too.

The production will now be directed by Adam Mitchell. The show is the latest offering from HAMA, producers of recent hit seasons of Legally Blonde, The Little Mermaid and The Wizard of Oz.

Tickets on sale NOW through Ticketmaster.com.au

OIP Staff

