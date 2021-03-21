Familiar faces line up for a new series of ‘Anh’s Brush with Fame’

Anh Do returns to his painting studio with 14 guests for the sixth series of Anh’s Brush With Fame.

This series Anh paints some of Australia’s most famous faces and captures their personalities on the canvas. The comedian, writer and Archibald Finalist (and People’s Choice winner) delves behind the public profile of his subjects and learns about their inspirational, heart-warming and occasionally deeply emotional stories that have shaped their lives.

This series has a fascinating multicultural flavour with guests that have connections to countries all over the world. Former Bond Girl and Dr Quinn Medicine Woman, Jane Seymour, joins Anh and shares insights from her incredible life and career.

Tara Moss is a Canadian born, best-selling author, Li Cunxin a ballet dancer originally from China, Manu Feildel French chef and television presenter and from the world of music Marcia Hines, Kamahl and Guy Sebastian share their stories of coming to Australia.

Anh also chats to homegrown heroes, Dr Harry Cooper, Australia’s original TV Vet. Much loved singer songwriter Missy Higgins. Actor and broadcaster Kate Ritchie. Designer and TV presenter Jamie Durie. Midnight Oil front man, activist and politician, Peter Garrett. Former Justice of the High Court, Michael Kirby and legendary horse trainer Gai Waterhouse are also featured.

Anh’s challenge is to capture a mix of resilience, inspiration and authenticity in the portraits that he paints – Anh enjoys intimate and often revealing conversations – but how will his guests react when he presents them with their portrait?

