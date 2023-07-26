Family call for action after death of transgender boy Onyx John

Warning: This story has details of suicide, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Family members, friends and LGBTQIA+ advocates have shared their love for 13-year-old trans boy Onyx John, who passed away earlier this month.

Living in rural Beaudesert, Onyx was described as a gentle soul who dreamed of becoming a vet.

Family members have revealed Onyx had been bullied and abused since revealing he was transgender and using he/him pronouns at school.

“He didn’t have gender issues… he accepted that he wanted to be a boy.” Onyx’s sister Ivy Lambert told Daily Mail.

“The kids at school wouldn’t accept it. The students would taunt him in front of anyone.”

Ivy shared concerns Onyx’s school, Beaudesert State High School, had not taken action to protect Onyx, explaining he would shake when forced to go to school.

“The school said they would handle it but there’s never been any consequences for the pack of girls who tried bashing him in the school toilets last year. After that we were lucky if he went to school twice a week.”

Ivy also shared a letter sent to the Queensland Department of Education, claiming the school has failed in its duty of care.

“Many of other parents [sic] in the community of Beaudesert have lost their children or are currently experiencing bullying,” the letter reads.

“They did nothing to help my [brother] and now [he] is gone. I have receive [sic] so many messages from other students who have been ignored by the school and many parents who have lost their children from this ignorance.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education says Ivy’s allegations are being investigated, and staff and students close to Onyx were spoken to directly.

“The school has been in regular contact with the student’s family and is also speaking with local elders.”

Ivy has launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds to support Onyx’s funeral. A protest has also been organised at Beaudesert State School for Monday 14 August.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

