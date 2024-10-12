Fatboy Slim is set to bring massive party to the Perth foreshore

There’s no doubt that Fatboy Slim knows how to throw one hell of a massive party. From his Big Beach Boutique show on Brighton Beach in the early 2000s, to his sets at Glastonbury and his regular tours of Australia the musician and DJ can fill a really big dance floor.

In 2025 he’ll be taking on a massive Australian tour starting with a giant concert on the Perth foreshore.

- Advertisement -

Joining Fatboy Slim on all dates is Swedish electronic music DJ, record producer DJ Seinfeld and Australia’s own, CC:DISCO! and Jennifer Loveless. ​

He’ll kick the tour off in Perth on Friday 14 March; Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW on Saturday 15 March; Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley, SA on Friday 21 March; Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC on Saturday 22 March; and Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD on Sunday 23 March. ​

Frontier Member and Roundhouse Entertainment member presales begin Tuesday 15 October 2.00pm local time before the general on sale starting Friday 18 October from 10.00am local time. ​ Ticket and tour information via frontiertouring.com/fatboyslim

While Fatboy Slim has only released four albums during his career, Norman Cook, the man behind the moniker is a prolific musician who works under many other aliases. Cook first came to prominence as a member of 80’s British band The Housemartins, but he later found greater success when he turned to dance music.

Cook has performed as, or been part of, Beats International, Pizzaman, Freak Power, Brighton Port Authority and The Mighty Dub Katz. He’s also put records out under a forever growing list of pseudonyms.

Fatboy Slim’s last album came out all the way back in 2004, the last time he chatted to OUTinPerth he told us he wasn’t recording new music because he realised he just enjoyed DJing more than anything.

He’s gone a long list of his own hits to draw on including The Rockerfeller Skank, Going Out of My Head, Praise You, Right Here, Right Now, Weapon of Choice, Star 69, Slash Dot Dash, and many others. Recently he put out a new song Role Model which features Dan Diamond and Luca Guerrieri.