FELIVAND is letting go of pain on ‘Not My Way’

Brisbane-based artist FELIVAND announces her forthcoming debut album, Ties, out August 5 via Sweat It Out.

Alongside the news, FELIVAND shares a new single and video, Not My Way, reveals Australian tour dates for August/September, and announces her signing to US bookings agents, Arrival Artists.

Garnering early support from triple j, Not My Way sees FELIVAND showcasing a darker and grittier side, compared to the warm, more pop-leaning sound shown on previously released Butterfly Wings.

FELIVAND says the track is pulsed forward by a thudding melody underpinning brassy vocals, as she sings, “Holding onto pain it is not my way,” absolutely determined to let it all go.

Teaming up with producer Maxwell Byrne (Mallrat, Cub Sport), FELIVAND shares more on the song: “It’s about forgiveness and letting go. Picking up your pieces and moving forward whether or not you got the closure or apology you think you deserved in that moment.”

Within a new music video directed by Gabe Hanvey, the sentimentality of Not My Way is brought to life.

Hanvey shares, “The video captures the youthful venture of two long-time friends riding through suburban streets and park grounds, both in ultimate search of amusement, joy, and connection.”

“Exploring themes of solitude and setback, the music video delves into the intricacies of friendship and what it means to trust and confide in another individual.”

Not My Way is out now.

Image: James Caswell

