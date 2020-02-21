Find your Player 2 over some classic games at Nostalgia Box

Video game museum Nostalgia Box is hosting a unique speed dating event for the LGBTIQ+ community this March.

Find Player 2: Rainbow Level provides an opportunity for people get to know one another over some classic games, from Super Mario Bros to Sonic The Hedgehog and Pong.

Unlike a typical speed dating event, where pairs spend a limited time chatting across a table, this event puts controllers in each players hands for five minutes at a time.

Whether you take it to the race track or the battle arena, this event is sure to appeal to those who are looking for a different way to break onto the dating scene.

Tickets include a free glass of champagne, free play of all games in the museum and a snacks and nibbles station.

Find Player 2: Rainbow Level comes to Nostalgia Box on Friday 13th March. For more information, head to Facebook.

OIP Staff