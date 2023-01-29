Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos from Taylor Swift, Yelle, Patrick Wolf, Sandrayati featuring Ólafur Arnalds, and a memorable performance from Sam Smith.

Taylor Swift – Lavender Haze

Taylor Swift has released a video for the opening track to her Midnights album that came out late last year. Swift’s love interest in the video in played by actor and model Laith Ashley who is transgender.

Sandrayati ft. Ólafur Arnalds – Vast

Sandrayati was raised on the Indonesian islands of Bali and Java, and here the artists teams up with Icelandic multi-instrumentalist Ólafur Arnalds, who also has a home in Indonesia. This track comes from the forthcoming album Safe Ground that is scheduled to be released in March.

Yelle – Top Fan

French band Yelle have shared a new tune Top Fan. The band are about to head off on a tour of the USA.



Patrick Wolf – Nowhere Game

Patrick Wolf has been a little quite over the last few years, but he’s got a new EP titled The Night Safari on the way. He spoke to OUTinPerth about is career to date back in 2018.

Sam Smith – Gloria

Sam Smith’s amazing album Gloria was released late last week, and the singer was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. One of the tracks they performed on the show was the album’s title track, a surprising choral number. On the show the song was performed by a choir in front of Hollywood actor Sharon Stone.

OIP Staff

