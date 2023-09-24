Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos from Isla Noon, Arig, Big Wett, Maxine Gillon and Vegyn.

Isla Noon – Body

Check out this up-and-coming artist from New Zealand who shares this captivating track that features powerful vocals and crushing stabs of sound.

Arig – His Nation

Sydney based artist Arig has a lot of playful lyrics in this slice of hip-hop-pop. The tune is described as one that encourages women to own their sexuality and to step fully into their own power, even within the constraints of a patriarchal society – and give themselves permission to feel desirable and self-assured, with or without any external affirmation.

Big Wett- Rush of Adrenaline

Melbourne’s Big Wett has just released her new EP PU$$Y and new single Rush of Adrenaline. It’s got a great 80’s vibe and is made for filling the dance floor. It’s even got the “woo yeah” sample that was on almost every single tune in 1989.

Maxine Gillon – Girl 6

Maxine wrote ‘Girl 6’ during a stint working in a debt-collecting call centre, exploring the juxtaposition between the scripted and impersonal yet intimate interactions that took place over the phone. The video is created to look like an edition of The Charlie Rose Show.

Vegyn – Makeshift Torniquet

British DJ and producer Joseph Thornally, aka Vegyn, brings a new track filled with sustained waves of synth wash over house beats and glowing bleeps. Alongside making his own tunes Vegyn has also remixed Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Dean Blunt and many others.

