Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos featuring new songs from Ricki-Lee, Sampha, Tkay Maidza and Pink, plus Mariah Carey has a new clip for her annual Christmas bop.

Ricki-Lee – Ghosts

Ricki-Lee released this tune a few weeks ago, but now it’s got a video too. Directed by ARIA Award winning filmmaker James Campbell, the film sees the singer haunted by a shirtless hunk.

“I have been wanting to work with James for so many years now, and we finally got to make some magic together for this video! He is such a visionary, and I feel so lucky that I get to work with such talented people to bring my songs to life. We had so much fun doing this video and I know people are going to love it!”. Ricki-Lee said of the new video.

Sampha – Can’t Go Back

British artist Sampha has been getting high praise for his latest album Lahai. The new record comes six years after his Mercury Music Prize winning debut album Process.

Can’t Go Back is the albums third single and showcases an intriguing mix of sounds, vocals and lyrics. Perth audiences will get a chance to see Sampha live when he visits for the Perth Festival early in 2024.

Mariah Carey – All I Want for Christmas is You

Mariah Carey has made her mark with this seasonal offering. This year’s she’s released a new video showing her special Christmas concert and fans having the time of their lives.

Pink – All Out of Fight

Pink has shared a video for her tune All Out of Fight. The track appears on the extended version of her recent Trustfall album. Pink is absent from the video but there’s a delightful short film to go with the song.

Tkay Maidza – Won One

The Australian RnB star recently cancelled a whole bunch of live performances because she was just too over-committed, but fans can rejoice with the release of a video for her track Won One.

We’ve been fans of Tkay since she was stomping her feet like a Brontosaurus, and she appeared on the cover of OUTinPerth all the way back in 2014.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.