Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

This week we’ve got new music from former Perth-based artist ZAN, a fresh track from local musician Philip La Rosa, hotly anticipated new sounds from Christine and the Queens, a PNAU produced tune from Sumner, and a beautiful offering of trip hop vibes from Puma Blue.

ZAN – The Fall

Former Perth-based artis ZAN has got a new tune, his previous tunes have been favourites on local indie radio stations. He recently let us know his debut album NAZ will be out in November.

Philip La Rosa – I Do (I Adore You)

Local musician Philip La Rosa returns with a new track that’s filled with amour. It’s his second single for 2022 and continues his celebration of love as he marks his 10th anniversary with his partner.

Christine and the Queens – Rien Dire

Redcar les adorables étoiles will be out in November.

“That song is about a conversation of love that carries on even if you don’t see the person or hear the person anymore,” Chris told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

Christine and the Queens sound like their a band, but they’re actually just one person, who is now known as Chris following their announcement that they transgender. Their last album from 2018 was also called Chris.

Sumner – Desire

A lively and energetic song from Sumner that’s co-produced by Nick Littlemore and Peter Mayes from PNAU.

Puma Blue – Hounds

Bedroom producer Puma Blue has branched out on this tune working with producers Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver, Big Thief) and Sam Petts-Davies (Warpaint, Thom Yorke).

Puma Blue is the alias of London-born artist Jacob Allen. His debut album In Praise of Shadows, came out 2021, and he’s followed that up with some remixes and EPs. The vocals for the song were recorded in a single take. It’s got a trip-hip beat and mesmerizing vibe; fans of Massive Attack will dig this.

