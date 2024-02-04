Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos featuring new songs featuring Lola Young, Boy George, Ariana DeBoise, Nile Rodgers, Khruanbin, Allie X and Gossip.

Lola Young – Wish You Were Dead

This track really caught us from the opening line. Lola Young first came to prominence when she sang a cover of the Giorgio Moroder and Phillip Oakey tune Together in Electric Dreams for a 2021 Christmas advertisement for British retailer John Lewis. Her debut album was released in 2019 and a follow up came out last year. Now she’s back with new music and a hot new look.

Ariana DeBose, Boy George and Nile Rodgers – Electric Energy

Boy George can now add Chic guitarist and superproducer Nile Rodgers to the list of legends he’s worked with over his career. This song also features actor Ariana DeBoise and it’s from the soundtrack to the new movie Argyle. The film features DeBoise, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Samuel Jackson and Dua Lipa.

Gossip – Real Power

It’s 12 years since Gossip released their fifth album Joyful Noise, but they’re back and new album Real Power will be out next month. They’ve reunited with producer Rick Rubin for their new material, and this is the second single to be lifted from the record. Check out our 2009 chat with drummer Hannah Billie.

Allie X – Off With Her Tits

Canadian singer Allie X has co-written songs for Troye Sivan, as well as BTS, Lea Michelle and Betty Who. Her third full length album Girl With No Face will be out on 23rd of February. The artists has described her new material as ” angry, stubborn, honest, dry, melodramatic, fast, and indulgent.”

Khuranbin – A Love International

This indie trio from Houston, Texas return with the first track from their forthcoming fifth album A la Sala. The clip sees them once again working with director Scott Dungate who is a graduate of Perth’s Curtin University.

OIP Staff

Note: OUTinPerth co-editor Leigh Andrew Hill also works at Curtin University.

