Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at new videos from The Dandy Warhols, Debbie Harry, Sheppard, Bright Light Bright Light, Ultra Nate, Metronomy, Pan Amsterdam and Maina Doe.

The Dandy Warhols featuring Debbie Harry

The Seattle based band The Dandy Warhols have just released their new album Rockmaker, and it includes this dark love song which sees them teaming up with Blondie’s Debbie Harry. Both artists will be in Australia next month. The Dandy Warhols tour, including their April 29 show at the Astor Theatre in Perth, is completely sold out. Blondie will be appearing at the Pandemonium Rocks Festival on the east coast.

Sheppard – Edge of the Earth

Here’s the new single from Sheppard, they submitted for consideration to be Australia’s Eurovision entry for 2024 but lost out to Electric Fields. It’s all about how they follow someone to the edge of the earth for love and they mention USA, Tokyo, Byron Bay, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam and Mexico, they completely ignore the well-established fact that the end of the earth is Perth.

Bright Light Bright Light & Ultra Nate – Every Emotion

What a pairing! Check out this banger from Bright Light Bright Light’s upcoming album Enjoy Youth.

Metronomy & Pan Amsterdam – Nice Town

Here’s some fresh sounds from British band Metronomy, it’s a combination of a cool rap, funky brass and solid beats. The band has just signed to the uber-cool Ninja Tunes label, band member Joe Mount recently shared his excitement about joining the label.

“It feels like a full circle moment,” says Mount of the signing. “As a teenager I was obsessed with the romance of labels like Ninja Tune, Warp and Wall of Sound. The artists they represented really made me who I am as a musician today. With Ninja Tune, they are a label who have gone from strength to strength at a time when it’s pretty hard to do that, and it’s something I think can also be said of Metronomy.”

Maina Doe – Lucid Dreams

Sydney based artist Maina Doe delivers a slick piece of R&B elegance. Raised in Badung, Indonesia Maina Doe is quickly finding a lot of fans. This track follows on from her previous release Witness.

