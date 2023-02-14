Five shows to check out this week at Fringe World

He Huang: Crazy Broken Chinese

A few days ago, I caught the comedy showcase Galentine’s Day at Fringe World. It was an evening of all female comedians who covered a vast range of topics in a succession of short sets. Some with challenging, others were boring, most were funny, but the stand-out hit of the night was He Huang, who stressed during her introduction that He is her name, not her pronoun.

He moved to Australia from China and shared hilarious comments on the expectations of Chinese women and the newfound freedom she’s found in Australia. Especially embracing how much Australians use vulgar language as a casual greeting. You can catch her full show at a couple of different venues this week.

Myra DuBois: Be Well

British drag sensation Myra DuBois is appearing at Connections Nightclub this week. She found fame on Britain’s Got Talent and is well-known for her cutting jibes and sharp insight.

Myra DuBois calls out to the disadvantaged, downtrodden and tyrannised of the world with her manifesto for mental health: AdMyrism!

Simone Swings Kylie

Simone Craddock is an award-winning, genre-busting, Jazz & Blues Singer who adores Kylie Minogue! She is a global icon, a flawless performer and her songs are banging! But what if Kylie had risen to stardom during the Golden Age of Swing, when jazz cats crooned, bombshells blazed and smoky clubs were glittered with femme fatales and gangsters?

Catch this show this week at the De Parel Spiegeltent at Perth Cultural Centre and hear Kylie’s hits with a new sound.

Dolly Diamond and Tash Yor: Attention Seekers

The fabulous Dolly Diamond is back in town, and she’s brought along best mate Tash York.

In this no holds barred quest for success Dolly Diamond and Tash York take you through the trials and tribulations of what it’s like to hold the centre of attention. Expect a mixture of feel-good tunes, hilarious partly true stories and an offering of sage advice to others suffering their affliction.

Dean Misdale – Life’s a Drag

After winning awards and travelling the globe, Dean Misdale presents his Life’s a Drag show with all new song and stories to share. Take a listen to our interview Dean Misdale.

Graeme Watson

