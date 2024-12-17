Search
For its third season ‘The White Lotus’ is heading to Thailand

Popular television show The White Lotus has given fans an insight into its upcoming third season which is set in Thailand.

The anthology series is set in branch of the fictional White Lotus resorts. The first season was based in Hawaii, while the second outing for the show took us on a Mediterranean sojourn in Sicily.

Each series follows the employees and the guests of the resort as they deal with their individual challenges fueled by their own psychosocial behaviours. Each season begins with the death of a character, but who has met an untimely demise is not known until the final episode.

After the first subsequent season has season, each new outing of the show has also featured one returning character from a previous season.

The new seasons has a cast with many familiar faces.

Aimee Lou Wood from Sex Education is onboard, as is Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Scott Glenn, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey and Michelle Monaghan.

Lisa from Korean girl group Blackpink makes her acting debut, and Patrick Schwarzenegger is in the cast too. Schwarzenegger is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Schriever, but he’s not the only cast member with famous parents – Sam Nivola also appears, he’s the son of actors Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola.

Natasha Rothwell who played massage therapist Belinda in the show’s first season is the returning cast member.

The White Lotus (Fabio Lovino / HBO)

The show has attracted attention for it’s confronting gay sex scenes. Some viewers were taken aback during the first season when a guest burst into the manager’s officer to find Murray Bartlett’s character of manager Armond being intimate with staffer Dillon, played by Lucas Gage.

The second season saw breakout character Tanya McQuoid, played by Jennifer Coolidge, discovering that playboy Quentin, played by Tom Holland and nephew Jack, portrayed by Leo Woodall, were maybe not related after all.

The shows creator Mike White has described the first season as being about money, while the second had a focus on sex, the third sees the attention turn to death.

The series was filmed in Ko Samui, as well as locations around Phuket and Bangkok. The new season will appear on 16th February and is expected to air on Foxtel in Australia.

