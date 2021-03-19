Foxes shares new song ‘Kathleen’ and a delightful video

British artist Foxes has announced she has a new EP Friends In The Corner on the way, and has shared new single Kathleen.

The new track is produced by Courage, who has previously worked with Stormzy, MNEK and Ray BLK, and Charlie Hugall, whose previous credits include working with Halsey, and Florence and the Machine.

Kathleen is an ode to Foxes’ grandmother. Poignantly released as the UK eases from lockdown and everyone prepares to see their grandparents after a year of distance. Kathleen in the 70’s was a political activist, feminist, devoted environmentalist and English teacher – her values inspiring Foxes (Louisa Rose Allen) from her childhood as she encouraged her to read poetry, write, and get lost in novels, sowing the seeds for Louisa to grow to become Foxes.

Their relationship reflected in the video, directed by Florence Kosky, with two generations of ballerinas – the younger learning from the elder’s every move – and reminiscent doll-house scenes.

Discussing the single, Louisa said her Grandma always gives really good advice.

“My grandma, Kathleen, has always given really good advice so on one visit I thought, ‘why am I not recording this?’. A couple of weeks later in the studio I happened to be going through my voice notes of random melodies and lyrics I’d saved and stumbled across her words of wisdom and within 20 minutes we’d written it with all her advice from the notes. I kept that exact recording of her talking at the end of the song. I don’t think I’d be a songwriter without her.”

“For me, Kathleen closes the chapter of the last year. Focussing on creativity during lockdown has been essential for me – it’s given me so much strength and positivity. Almost without realising, I ended up writing a whole new album. The new songs have a really different energy and need to exist together as a record. But first I need to release Kathleen as it’s such a special song for me and just seems so right for now. It felt right to wrap these songs up together as an EP before the new album gets released later this year.”

Propelled into the industry at just 19, Foxes was at the forefront of the pop stratosphere with her critically acclaimed debut album Glorious, Grammy-winning collaboration Clarity with EDM giant Zedd, big-name support slots and six singles in the UK Top 40. In 2017, she decided it was time to press pause and focus on connecting with herself.

Friends In The Corner is ultimately an EP about facing up to tough experiences that lead her to pressing that pause button, and the effects of having your confidence and agency diminished. The record will feature previously released singles Love Not Loving You – her bold, buoyant comeback single.

Friends In The Corner EP track listing

1. Friends In The Corner 2. Kathleen 3. Hollywood 4. Love Not Loving You 5. Dance 6. Woman 7. Courage 8. Kathleen (Acoustic)

Friends In The Corner by Foxes is out April 1 on [PIAS] Recordings, take a look at the new video.

