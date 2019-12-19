Fremantle Arts Centre features local musicians over summer

Local favourite Toby is just one of swag of musicians playing the Sunday session at the Fremantle Arts Centre over summer.

With an outstanding line-up of local bands and touring musicians on their roster, Sunday Music is a free concert series running 2–4pm every Sunday from January until the end of March.

This year’s program features a diverse selection of local, national and international music acts including The Cat Empire’s Harry James Angus, the high-octane vocals and gritty rhythms of Randa and the Soul Kingdom, WAM’s Best Country Act – Little Lord Street Band and South Sudan’s “King of Music”, Gordan Koang.

It’s the perfect event for a Sunday afternoon, bring a rug, pack a picnic and prepare to spend a lazy afternoon at this free, family friendly event. Wood fired pizzas available and there’s a bar.

Here’s the full line-up.

JANUARY – MARCH 2020 LINE UP

05 Jan: Randa and the Soul Kingdom

12 Jan: Kruger James and His Orchestra + Special Guests

19 Jan: Dan Howls

26 Jan: Toby

02 Feb: Steve Hensby Band

09 Feb: Harry James Angus

16 Feb: Gordon Koang

23 Feb: Pugsley Buzzard

29 Feb: Little Lord Street Band + Police Pipe Band + Special Guests

08 Mar: Old Blood

15 Mar: Colab + Odette Mercy & Her Soul Atomics

22 Mar: Tom Fisher & the Layabouts + Joan & the Giants

29 Mar: Cope Street Parade

Source: Media Release