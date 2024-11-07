Fremantle’s Long Table Dinner raises funds for vital community services

This month Fremantle’s iconic Naval Store will play host to the Fremantle Long Table Dinner – a beloved annual event raising funds to support people experiencing homelessness.

Scheduled for November 16th, this year’s event will bring the community together for a night of fine dining, entertainment, and fundraising, with a special Marine Steampunk theme.

- Advertisement -

A partnership between St Patrick’s Community Support Centre (St Pat’s) and The National Hotel, this year’s event moves indoors to the Naval Store, with a capacity of just 400 guests.

Photograph by Alan McDonald.

The decision to change location was made following feedback from our guests, who wanted a more intimate event with which to celebrate the best of the port city.

St Pat’s hopes the new location will allow it to raise a similar figure to last year, allowing it to continue providing accommodation, meals, healthcare and much, much more to people doing it tough in the port community.

The venue, which has welcomed visitors to Fremantle since 1935, provides an ideal backdrop for this year’s steampunk theme and ensures a fantastic night will be had, whatever the weather. Guests will be encouraged to don steampunk-inspired attire – whether as Victorian naval captains, mechanical mermaids, or deep-sea adventurers – or come as themselves!

Whatever they wear, guests will be delighted by a three-course meal prepared by the team from The National Hotel, offering a menu that celebrates local produce.

Photograph by Alan McDonald

Entertainment will feature Famous Sharron as MC, live performances from Rocks & Rhubarb, the jazz-infused group Quiet Country, and Dangerous Delights – a fire performance troupe. The night will reach a crescendo when Brass Party hits the stage.

A large number of local businesses have generously contributed vouchers and items for both a silent auction, which will begin the week prior to the event, and a live auction on the night, hosted by Scott Wilson from Gift of the Gavel. Guests will have the chance to bid on fabulous prizes, including travel packages and holiday homes.

In addition, a raffle with wonderful prizes will be sold before, during, and after the event.

Photograph by Alan McDonald

St Pat’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Piu said the event, which has raised more than $800,000 in support of people experiencing homelessness since 2016, reflects the heart of Fremantle.

“The Fremantle Long Table Dinner is a celebration of our city’s compassion and creativity. Every year, people come together to help St Pat’s raise the funds we need to continue caring for a growing number of vulnerable people. But it’s also about showcasing young artists, local businesses and the diverse, inclusive community we’re proud to call home.”

The National Hotel’s owner Karl Bullers agreed, adding the Fremantle Long Table Dinner has grown into one of the most anticipated events on Fremantle’s social calendar, consistently selling out each year.

“What began as a collaboration between The National Hotel and St Pat’s, as a way to recognise the talent and verve of local businesses while also giving back, has flourished into an event which our whole community can be proud of.”

Tickets are on sale now, and with limited availability, they are expected to sell out quickly.