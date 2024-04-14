Fresh Tracks | New music you should check out this week

It’s our music update, here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos from Mad Tsai, Beth Gibbons, Kamasi Washington and Andre 3000, Shabaka and Moses Sumney, and Dua Lipa.

Mad Tsai – All American Bitch

Mad Tsai has a new track which he says is all about beauty standards and presumptions about what an American looks like. He’s best known for his 2023 tune Stacy’s Brother, a homoerotic song about having a crush on a cheerleader’s brother.

Beth Gibbons – Reaching Out

The Portishead singer delivers another intriguing slice of sound from her upcoming album Lives Outgrown which will be out on 17th May. Despite being one of the most recognisable voices of our times, Gibbons has only ever released handful of albums, and this will be her first solo work.

Kamasi Washington featuring Andre 3000 – Dream State

From Washington’s upcoming album Fearless State comes this mesmerising ambient jazz piece. The combination of the saxophonist and the flutist is stunning. Andre 3000 is best known for his work as a singer and rapper in Outkast, but in recent years he’s been focused on instrumental work.

Shabaka featuring Moses Sumney – Insecurities

It must be the week for flutists, because he’s another one. Shabaka Hutchings has previously been a member of acclaimed jazz collective The Comet is Coming, but he’s just put out a solo record.

On Perceive its Beauty, acknowledge its Grace he has collaborated with Floating Points, Jason Moran, Nasheet Waits, Esperanza Spalding, Marcus Gilmore, Brandee Younger, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Eska, Laraaji, Lianne La Havas and fellow flutist Andre 3000.

On Insecurities the vocals of Moses Sumney are at the forefront.

Dua Lipa – Illusion

Dua Lipa keeps dropping great tunes from her upcoming album Radical Optimism. The clip for Illusion was filmed at the Piscina Municipal de Montjuïc in Barcelona. It’s the same spot Kylie Minogue used for her Slow video.

Perth’s Kevin Parker who performs as Tame Impala is one of the writers and producers on this track and many others on the upcoming album.