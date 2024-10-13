Search
Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

News

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s edition we look at new music from Kim Deal, Bicep & Hammer, Chiseko, Flying Lotus and Boy George.

Check out these slices of rock, techno, hip hop and electronica.

Kim Deal – A Good Time Pushed

New tune from Kim Deal formerly of iconic bands The Pixies, The Breeders. Her first ever solo album is coming this November.

Bicep & Hammer – Chroma 007 Steall

This new collaboration is named after a waterfall on the slopes of Ben Nevis that the pair of electronic musicians hiked to alongside visual artist David Rudnick. Steall is the latest in a series of Chroma releases.

Chiseko – Stay

Chiseko’s popularity is growing fast, and his show at Si Paradiso this November is completely sold out. This tune was created with producer Tentendo.

“My favourite thing about working on this song was being able to link up with Tentendo who I wanted to collaborate with for a long time. The song came together naturally and his production skills really elevated the soundscape. Having Annalisa come in and help out with backing vocals on the hook was the icing on the cake.” Chiseko said of his latest offering.

Flying Lotus – Ingo Swann

An unexpected sound from Flying Lotus on their new single. Ingo Swann, an upbeat, shimmering house number, sounds like nothing from Flying Lotus’s typical oeuvre. It takes its title from the famed psychic of the same name.

Boy George – Smalltown Boy

As Bronski Beat’s Smalltown Boy marks it’s 40th anniversary Boy George has released a heavier rock version of the classic song. The Culture Club singer teased his cover of the track back in December 2023, so it’s nice to see it finally get a release.

On This Gay Day | In 1976 Lex Watson fronted an angry audience in Mt Isa

0
The gay rights activist faced many homophobic comments on an ABC TV program.
Culture

Kit Gensis releases EP ' Romanticism' exploring queer identity and self-love

0
Kit Gensis is a fresh talent who deserves to be heard.
Culture

Tony Hadley will tour Australia playing the hits of Spandau Ballet

0
The band's former singer will be performing their big hits and work from his solo career.
News

Athlete Lindsay Walter shares horrifying story of encountering the 'bathroom police'

0
Athlete Lindsay Walter has posted a heartbreaking tale to...

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

