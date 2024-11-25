Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention. 

This week we explore new music from Paris Hilton and Maria Becerra, Omar Apollo, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, The Knocks & POWER, Kesha and a collaboration between Fatboy Slim & Daniel Steinberg.

- Advertisement -

Dive into these new tunes.

Paris Hilton featuring Maria Becerra – Without Love

Paris Hilton released her second album Perfect Icon earlier this year, her debut came in 2006 – so fans have waited a really long time. Here’s she’s teamed up with Argentinian singer Maria Becerra. The track is produced by Jesse Shatkin who has previous worked with Kylie Minogue, Sia, Ricky Martin and Miley Cyrus.

Omar Apollo, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Te Maldigo

This track is from the soundtrack to Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Queer which stars Daniel Craig. Guadagnino also directed the video for this song which marks Apollo’s return to Spanish language sounds for the first time in several years.

Reznor and Ross are best known for their band Nine Inch Nails, but in recent years they’ve been involved in many film soundtracks.

Kesha – Joyride

Kesha put out Joyride months ago but up until now its only had a lyric video. The new clip sees the singer getting behind the wheel for some hi-octane adventures. Like Kesha’s driving, the song has been released in a number of different speeds, including a slowed down version and a sped up take on the tune.

The Knocks & POWER – Stay Gold

The KNocks have teamed up with POWERS the musical duo comprising Mike Del Rio and Crista Ru. They previously collaborated a decade ago on the track Classic .

Fatboy Slim & Daniel Steinberg – Bus Stop Please

Fatboy Slim put this single out a month ago, but now it’s got a video. The tune is made up of samples from Steinberg’s track Albatross and vocal clips from a 1970s TV show where people in a Chicago disco perform the dance The Bus Stop. Fatboy Slim will have a massive show in Perth next year.

Latest

News

Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas says comments from John Carey are “pathetic”

0
The Lord Mayor, and Liberal candidate, has dismissed concerns about political interference in Pride WA.
Culture

PrideFEST Live was a welcome addition to this year’s PrideFEST

0
Vera Blue performed alongside Montaigne, Cub Sport and PNAU.
Culture

RnB singer Khalid shares with fans that he’s gay

0
Sadly the singer didn't get to come out by his own choice.
News

South Australian police search for two men in relation to Rundle Street Mall attack

0
The alleged assault left one man with a broken jaw.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas says comments from John Carey are “pathetic”

0
The Lord Mayor, and Liberal candidate, has dismissed concerns about political interference in Pride WA.
Culture

PrideFEST Live was a welcome addition to this year’s PrideFEST

0
Vera Blue performed alongside Montaigne, Cub Sport and PNAU.
Culture

RnB singer Khalid shares with fans that he’s gay

0
Sadly the singer didn't get to come out by his own choice.
News

South Australian police search for two men in relation to Rundle Street Mall attack

0
The alleged assault left one man with a broken jaw.
Community

2024 Pride Parade brought expressions of excitement and joy

0
Take a look at some of the photos from the Pride Parade.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas says comments from John Carey are “pathetic”

Graeme Watson -
The Lord Mayor, and Liberal candidate, has dismissed concerns about political interference in Pride WA.
Read more

PrideFEST Live was a welcome addition to this year’s PrideFEST

Graeme Watson -
Vera Blue performed alongside Montaigne, Cub Sport and PNAU.
Read more

RnB singer Khalid shares with fans that he’s gay

OUTinPerth -
Sadly the singer didn't get to come out by his own choice.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture