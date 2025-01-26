Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

News

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention. 

This week we explore new music from Mashawi, Bright Light Bright Light, FKA twigs, Empire of the Sun and a long-lost track form Tina Turner.

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Mashawi – Phenomena

Hailing from Toronto Mashawi worked as a celebrity stylist and model before launching a music career. This is a great bop.

Bright Light Bright Light featuring Beth Hirsch and Nerina Pallot – Sunny

The latest track from Bright Light Bright Light is a heartfelt ballad to the artist’s much loved cat Sunny. He’s not the first musician to write an ode to a feline friend, Queen singer Freddy Mercury wrote Delilah about his furry friend.

FKA twigs – Striptease

The artist has been praised for her new album Eusexua, and Striptease is the latest single to be released.

Empire of the Sun featuring Lindsey Buckingham – Somebody’s Son

The Australian duo has tapped Fleetwood Mac legend Lindsay Buckingham playing guitar for their latest release. The track is from a new version of their fourth album Ask That God, that comes with two new tunes, including this one.

“I’ve been both a fan and a friend of Empire Of The Sun for many years,” Lindsey Buckingham says of the collaboration. “Luke and Nick are masters of the pop craft, as well as being great guys. I’m pleased to be a part of their new song, Somebody’s Son.”

Tina Turner – Hot for You Baby

In March a 40th anniversary version of Tina Turner’s comeback album Private Dancer will be released.

Recently discovered in the vaults was this tune that was recorded during the sessions for the album didn’t make the final cut. It’s written by legendary Australian songwriters Vanda and Young

Listen to all the recent Fresh Tracks on Spotify.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

