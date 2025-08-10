Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Every Monday we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Jake Warden, Luca George, Stella Donnelly, Wild Wild, Amaarae and Vincint.

Jake Warden – City of Angels

Here’s a slice of camp pop goodness. Jake Warden is a 23-year-old influencer who has been building his online audience since he was eleven. He makes videos about make up and is a global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana. This is is first release as a musician.

Luca George – Crying in the Bathroom

Luca George has a new track and a stunning video to go with it. Speaking ab out the new track Luca said “It’s about a relationship that consistently let me down. The song captures the chaos of feeling everything all at once, It’s the kind of song you dance to while secretly holding back tears.”

Wild Wild – Boiler Room

Wild Wild might be described as the South Korean version of The Chippendales, they’ve got seventeen members and have been around since 2021. This is their first musical release.

Amaarae – Fineshyt

Hailing from New York, Amaarae grew up spending time between The Bronx, New Jersey and Ghana. They’ve just released their third album Black Star. This is the third single from the record.

Stella Donnelly – Baths

Stella Donnelly makes a powerful return, unveiling her first new music since the release of her critically acclaimed 2022 album Flood. The first single Baths is a short and captivating track that’s solely vocals.

Vincint – I Forgot

We first introduced to Vincint back in 2020, since then they’ve out out their debut album and a steady stram of singles. They’ve also collaborated with everyone from Tegan and Sara, to Kesha, Hayley Kiyoko, MNEK, Betty Who, Adam Lambert, and Trixie Mattel. There new track is pumping dance floor banger.

Listen to all the recent Fresh Tracks on our Spotify playlist.