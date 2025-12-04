Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Each week we check out the latest releases that have got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Kim Wilde, Hatchie, Kita Alexander, Robyn, and Vanessa Carlton. This week it’s all women list of tunes to check out!

Kim Wilde – Scorpio

Four and half decades after she sang about the Kind in America Kim Wilde is still going strong. Her most recent album is Closer, a follow up to her 1988 album Close. Check out our previous interview with Kim Wilde about her amazing career.

Hatchie – Sage

Australian musician Hatchie has a new song that’s an intriguing mix of showgaze sounds and sweet pop. It’s off her just released third studio album Liquorice. It was produced by US musician Jay Som and Hatchie’s partner Joe Agius.

Kita Alexander – Bluray

Kita Alexander is finishing off 2025 with new single Blue Ray.

Of the new single, Alexander shares, “This song started with the idea of being infatuated with someone. I then took it back into the studio to try and make it more meaningful to me and I left with a song about my middle school movie crush ~ Edward Cullen from Twilight.

“It’s that timeless feeling of being young and picturing your life with whoever is on the screen of your favourite movie at that time. I think it’s such an interesting phenomenon we all go through as young teenagers. It’s cute, harmless and makes you feel so many things.” she said.

Robyn – Dopamine (Jamie xx Remix)

We’ve loved Robyn’s comeback single Dopamine, but now she’s put out a remix by regular collaborator Jamie xx and it transforms the shop into something very different. It doesn’t have the euphoric hit of the original version, but we’re loving this darker take on the tune filled with rapid beats and intense sounds.

Vanessa Carlton – Animal

Vanessa Carlton scored huge hit with her 2002 tune A Thousand Miles, and its still be played on the radio today. While she’s never had that kind of stratospheric success again she’s continued making music and also delved into musical theatre. This is the first cut from her forthcoming seventh album Veils, her first record in five years.

In 2010 Carlton came out a bisexual. She’s married to John J McCauley III of indie band Deer Tick, Stevie Nicks officiated their 2013 wedding.

Check out all the past Fresh Tracks tunes on our Spotify playlist.