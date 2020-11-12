Fringe World Festival offers first taste of delicious 2021 lineup

Fringe World Festival have dropped a selection of their tastiest early release shows to whet audience appetites for the upcoming 2021 celebration.

Festival Director Amber Hasler said these shows highlight the incredible talent we have here in WA and around Australia.

“WA is the best place to be right now and Fringe World will be the most fun place to enjoy all that’s good about summertime in our sensational state,” Hasler said.

“The early release shows include some of the highlight experiences you can have at Perth’s favourite festival playground, The Woodside Pleasure Garden, where you can enjoy Deadset, the new show from YUCK Circus, the sultry cabaret ARCANA: The Order of the Divine and in COMA audiences are invited to slip into a collective dream.”

“At Girls School the ridiculously popular Briefs! boys will reveal their new show The Bite, Matt Hale brings his new comedy hypnotist show, BONKERS! and 4some of Awesome Take a Break return with their popular sideshow act that will leave you wondering what on earth you just saw and wanting more.”

Other hors d’oeuvres on offer include Sinsuality 6: On The Beach (pictured) with the incomparable BarbieQ and the unbelievable acrobatic talents at Kinetica, The Kaye Hole, starring cabaret tour-de-force Reuben Kaye, Freakshow: An Interactive Murder Mystery at Connections Nightclub and The Incorrect Stand-Up Comedy Show at Cheeky Sparrow.

The early release also coincides with the launch of the new Fringe World app, which ARTRAGE CEO Sharon Burgess said is a game-changer for artists and customers alike.

“The Fringe World app is a must to download; it’s where you can get personalised recommendations, access your tickets and use the Shake to Search function to find a random show starting near you,” Burgess said.

“For customers it’ll be super easy to find what you want to see with the app. For our artists the app is allowing them the flexibility to get their show on sale as soon as they need to, which means we’ll have more shows added to the Festival over the coming months and as/when the border requirements change.”

Fringe World Friends subscribers can purchase Early Release tickets from 12 November and the general public can purchase them from 17 November. The full 2021 festival program will be released on 26 November, with some shows on sale later.

Fringe World 2021 runs from January 15 – February 14. Head to fringeworld.com.au for more information.

