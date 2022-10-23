Fringe World releases first 170 shows for 2023 outing

Fringe World have shared the first round of shows taking part in their festival in 2023. The early release features 85 interstate and international shows on sale, with more to come when the full program launches in November.

Friends of Fringe World are now able to get first access to the range of 170 circus, comedy, theatre and children’s events on offer, they include 85 shows from interstate and overseas artists.

Artrage CEO Sharon Burgess said that the first shows on offer were a taste of the good vibes to come in summer at Fringe World.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming interstate and international artists back to Perth. The last few years have been tough but live theatre is a tonic and there’s nothing like enjoying it in your own backyard,” Burgess said.

Fringe World returns to its home ground at The Perth Cultural Centre in 2023, with The Lotterywest De Parel Spiegeltent featuring The “French and Saunders of Drag” Le Gateau Chocolat and Jonny Woo with A Night at The Musicals 3: Summer Loving Tour (UK).

Also at The Perth Cultural Centre you can catch Anita Wigl’it – Funny Gurl! from the star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under and Heath Franklin: Out of Character see’s Heath step out from behind his ‘Chopper’ moustache.

The Pleasure Garden has fun for every sort of festival fan including Josh Glanc: It’s great to be here bringing his bonkers brand of comedy back to the garden and Karen From Finance is Doing Time brings the one-woman absurdist new show. Circus is as ever present with Le Aerial from SOuth Australia, local artists Kinetica’s new show Outrageous and the hedonistic GODZ.

Liberty Fringe is a new hub offering in 2023, taking over Liberty Theatre on Barrack St, which was Perth’s first art house cinema. The FRINGE WORLD line-up is comedy heavy including lawyer-turned-comedian Michael Shafar returning to Perth. There’s also an Opening Weekend Comedy Gala jam-packed with the festival’s funniest international and Australian stand-up stars.

The State Theatre Centre features the Australian Premiere of The Sensemaker, a dystopian mix of theatre and dance about a woman battling an answering machine. The strength of women is also interpreted in dance through TARA—Tuatha Dé Danann at Subiaco Arts Centre and on the other spectrum Viva GlasVegas: A Burlesque Showcase from Scotland will have you cheering at The Sewing Room.

Graham Norton called her “bust a gut funny” and you can catch Myra DuBois “Be Well” at Connections and Riley Nottingham – Manifesto is at Downstairs at The Maj with a singing manifesto about unlikely friendships.

Fringe World Friends have been able to purchase Early Release shows from 19 October, the general public get access from 27 October and the 2023 program launch is November 16.

Browse the Early Release shows now at fringeworld.com.au

