Funk-punk merchants Riot Baby deliver a tune about bodily autonomy

“My Body, my choice” is the message from Riot Baby on their latest single.

The intergenerational collective have a different take on kids music from other children focused acts. The Melbourne based band flip the script on children’s music and sing songs about issues young people really need to hear about.

Formed in 2019, Riot Baby started when founding members Cat and John began writing punk songs inspired by Australian kids’ books. Since then, the project has blossomed into a powerful creative force, tackling topics rarely heard in kids’ music, they list maternal rage, child alienation, big feelings, and navigating the realities of late capitalism as topics of interest.

With original singer Cat now based in France, John and his daughter Erica have brought in a new lineup, channeling Riot Baby’s signature energy into a fresh batch of songs.

My Body My Choice was written in early 2024, the track is a rallying cry for respect and consent, featuring 13-year-old Erica on lead vocals.



The band now comprises four parent-kid duos Erica and John Cheong-Holdaway (Gamelan DanAnda, Yarra Irama), Sylvie and Ros Jones (Vulgargrad, Tek Tek Ensemble, Hoodoo Mayhem, Bombay Royale), Otto Anticich and Kirri Büchler (Vardos), and Will Hopkins-Bartsch and Jeremy Hopkins (Circus Oz, Teeny Tiny Stevies, Jimmy from Thornbury).



Riot Baby’s songwriting draws inspiration from contemporary Melbourne punk icons like Gut Health, Pinch Points and Hearts and Rockets, as well as legends like Dead Kennedys and Violent Femmes, blending these influences with the diverse musical backgrounds of its members, from jazz and disco to gamelan and Romani folk.

If you’re based in Melbourne head along to their single launch. My Body My Choice launches with a special morning matinee show at Northcote Uniting Hall on Saturday 25 October, supported by synth-bari-sax noise-punk maniacs Boggle.



There is a second launch show for their next single Bad Decisions on Saturday, 22 November, supported by the dynamic live-looping duo Charlie Needs Braces. Both shows are all-ages with music that will get both kids and parents moving.

Hero image by Adelista Widjaya.