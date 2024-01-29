G Flip breaks record for number of entries in Triple J Hottest 100

Triple J delivered their annual Hottest 100 countdown on Saturday and G Flip set a new record for the highest number of songs included in the countdown in a single year.

Seven songs from their 2023 album made the countdown. 7 Days came in at number 80, followed by Real Life at 65, Australia at 50, Rough at 26, Good Enough at 24, and Be Your Man at 22. G Flip’s highest-ranking song was The Worst Person Alive which scored the number two spot.

The previous record for the greatest number of songs on the countdown in a single year was set by Wolfmother in 2005 who scored six songs in the countdown. That feat was matched by Perth band Spacey Jane in 2022.

The majority of songs in this year’s poll were Australian (52%), and there were many artists scoring multiple slots including Teenage Dads, Peach PRC, The Rions, Lana Del Ray, SZA, Fred Again, Dom Dolla and several others.

Troye Sivan made his first appearance on the Hottest 100 scoring three spots. Got Me Started came in at 33, while One of Your Girls was two places higher at 31. His catchy single Rush made it into the Top 10 at number 8.

Kylie Minogue also set a record for the longest gap between appearances on the poll. Padam Padam was the 48th most popular tune of the year with listeners of the station. The last time Kylie made the list was 27 years ago with Did It Again.

The song taking out the top spot was Doja Cat’s Paint the Town Red which heavily samples Dionne Warwick’s 1964 hit Walk On By.

