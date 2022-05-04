Galantis breathe new life into Roxette classic from the 90s

Fading Like a Flower (Every Time You Leave), the 90s hit from Roxette, has a whole new sound thanks to a new remix from dance duo Galantis.

The new release is part of a celebration of it being more than three decades since the Swedish band topped the charts around the world.

While the original version is a power ballad, the new take by Galantis takes it firmly onto the dancefloor.

“It’s an honor for me to create my own version of such a classic track.,” Galantis’ Christian “Bloodshy” Karlsson told Billboard. “I grew up listening to Joyride and must have heard ‘Fading Like A Flower’ a million times on the radio when I was young. To collaborate with someone who wrote such huge hits from my childhood is amazing.”

Per Gessle, who was one half of the duo, has given it his stamp of approval.

“If you’re gonna do a remake on a ‘classic’ Roxette track it’s probably a good idea to start with a different approach compared to how the original version was created,” Gessle said.

“It should sound updated, catchy but still personal. Galantis, who operates just around the corner from where I live in Stockholm, was up for the challenge. I was really surprised when I heard their take on ‘Fading Like A Flower’ but I liked it immediately.”

Roxette comprised Gessle and singer Marie Fredriksson. They started working together in 1986 but their first album didn’t make any waves. It was their second release Look Sharp! in 1988 that got them worldwide attention.

Their fan base exploded when they provided the song It Must Have Been Love to the soundtrack of the smash hit film Pretty Woman. In 1991 their success continued with their album Joyride.

Fading Like a Flower (Every Time You Leave) was one of the singles from the record alongside the title track, The Big L, Spending My Time and Church of Your Heart.

Roxette would go on to continue having hits, releasing another seven albums. Both Fredriksson and Gessle recorded solo albums in English and Swedish alongside their Roxette output.

The band went on hiatus in 2002 after Fredriksson was diagnosed with a brain tumour. The band reunited a few years later and continued recording and touring until 2016 when Fredriksson’s health deteriorated. She passed away in 2019.

