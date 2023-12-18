Gay sex scandal grips US politics as video is widely shared online

A sex scandal has consumed US political discussion over the last 48 hours. The controversy began when a graphic video emerged of two men having sex in a room used by US senators for political hearings.

A short clip quickly spread on social media and a version with blurred version was posted by media outlet The Daily Caller. The location of the recording was quickly identified as the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The video was reportedly shared on a social media group for LGBTIQA+ people working in politics and not long after ended up being shared widely online. The graphic clip shows a man being penetrated while bending over the desk where senators meet to discuss important political business.

The identify of the two men cannot be ascertained from the video, but soon afterward conservative media outlets began suggesting that a political aide working in the office of Democrat Senator Ben Cardin was one of the men featured in the video.

The senator’s office has declined to comment on the video but has confirmed that staffer Aidan Maese-Czropski is “no longer employed by the US senate.

In a post to LinkedIn Maese-Czropski, did not directly comment on the video or confirm he is the man in the clip, but said he had been attacked for who he loved.

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace.

“Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.” Maese-Czropski said.

Following the statement Maese-Czropski has been criticised for describing himself as the victim in the situation. Capitol Police are also accessing if any laws may have been broken by accessing the senate meeting space.

Maese-Czeropski also allegedly approached a Jewish Congressman Max Miller last week, reportedly walking up to the senator and saying, “Free Palestine”. The political staffer has denied the allegation.

In 2021 Australian politics had its own gay sex in parliament house controversy.

