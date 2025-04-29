Search
Gay Spanish councilor allegedly assaulted by kebab shop staff

A gay councilor in Murcia, Spain, has claimed he was violently assaulted by the owner and staff of a kebab shop he visited last week.

Viktor Sáez alleges the business’s employees attacked him after they refused to give him a key to the bathroom on the premises. A short video posted to social media shows the councilor being assaulted and gay slurs being shouted at him.

The business owner has accused the councilor of starting the altercation, alleging that he acted aggressively, shouted racial abuse at the staff and threw a stool at the window.

It has been alleged that Councilor Sáez, who is a member of the PSOE (Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party), that governs Spain, has a long history of using racial slurs on his social media channels.

Both the councilor and the business owner have filed police reports in relation to the incident.

The report has been widely shared on social media where right-wing groups have claimed it’s an example of the effects of the PSOE’s pro-immigration policies coming back to cause them harm.

On his X account, councilor Sáez said after he and a friend had ordered food he asked to use the bathroom, but was told it was closed due for maintenance. He alleges that a female staff member began to make fun of him, so he asked for a complaint form, and claims that the café owner then threatened to kill him, so he called the police.

Councilor Sáez says it was after this that the assault occurred and he alleges he suffered significant injuries. The councilor says he was thankful that none of the café staff “had a knife”.

“My right hand is swollen, I can barely close it. We think it was from the same blow when I fell to the ground. It hurts when I put down my right foot; I twisted it when I fell. My head hurts from the punches, and the left side is swollen.” he wrote.

The councilor said it was the second time he had been attacked in recent times over his sexuality. The following day he filed his police complaint.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

