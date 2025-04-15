Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Get involved: Pride WA opens applications for PrideFEST 2025

Community

Pride WA has announced that applications are now open to participate in PrideFEST 2025 celebrations later this year.

The team have revealed two ways you can get amongst this year’s festival – PrideFEST Participates and PrideFEST Plus.

- Advertisement -

PrideFEST Participates is an open access platform for any LGBTQIA+ event, activation or workshop to secure a spot in the Pride Guide, while PrideFEST Plus is an opportunity to collaborate with Pride WA on special events throughout the festival.

Community organisations and groups, government, business and industry are all invited to apply for PrideFEST Plus events.

In March, Pride WA confirmed this year’s festivites will be held from Friday, 21 November until Sunday, 30 November.

Fairday will return to the Supreme Court Gardens on Sunday, 23 November and everyone will come together for all the glitter and rainbows at the Pride Parade on Saturday, 29 November.

Applications for Fairday and the Parade will open on 1 August and close on 14 September, with results to be released on 21 September.

Applications for PrideFEST Participates close on 17 August. Applications for PrideFEST Plus close on 15 June.

Latest

Community

Election 2025: Labor promise investment in Australian LGBTQIA+ media

0
The Albanese Government has committed to a one-off funding boost for independent LGBTQIA+ media if reelected.
Community

Saddle up for Barn Dance Perth this August

0
One of WA's favourite LGBTQIA+ events is taking over Perth City Farm once again later this year.
Culture

Bibliophile | Jane Caro’s ‘Lyrebird’ sings a haunting song

0
Lyrebirdby Jane CaroAllen & Unwin Researching for her PhD in...
Culture

Couch Potato | Season 3 of ‘Big Boys’ is here

0
Jack and Danny are heading into their third year of university and getting ready for their next chapter.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Election 2025: Labor promise investment in Australian LGBTQIA+ media

0
The Albanese Government has committed to a one-off funding boost for independent LGBTQIA+ media if reelected.
Community

Saddle up for Barn Dance Perth this August

0
One of WA's favourite LGBTQIA+ events is taking over Perth City Farm once again later this year.
Culture

Bibliophile | Jane Caro’s ‘Lyrebird’ sings a haunting song

0
Lyrebirdby Jane CaroAllen & Unwin Researching for her PhD in...
Culture

Couch Potato | Season 3 of ‘Big Boys’ is here

0
Jack and Danny are heading into their third year of university and getting ready for their next chapter.
History

On This Gay Day | Novelist, playwright, poet and activist Jean Genet died

0
When Jean Genet passed away at the age of 75 in 1986, he'd inspired a generation of artists and activists.

Election 2025: Labor promise investment in Australian LGBTQIA+ media

OUTinPerth -
The Albanese Government has committed to a one-off funding boost for independent LGBTQIA+ media if reelected.
Read more

Saddle up for Barn Dance Perth this August

Leigh Andrew Hill -
One of WA's favourite LGBTQIA+ events is taking over Perth City Farm once again later this year.
Read more

Bibliophile | Jane Caro’s ‘Lyrebird’ sings a haunting song

OUTinPerth -
Lyrebirdby Jane CaroAllen & Unwin Researching for her PhD in orthinology (the scientific study of birds) at Newcastle University, Jessica Weston was searching the thick...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture