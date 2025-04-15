Get involved: Pride WA opens applications for PrideFEST 2025

Pride WA has announced that applications are now open to participate in PrideFEST 2025 celebrations later this year.

The team have revealed two ways you can get amongst this year’s festival – PrideFEST Participates and PrideFEST Plus.

PrideFEST Participates is an open access platform for any LGBTQIA+ event, activation or workshop to secure a spot in the Pride Guide, while PrideFEST Plus is an opportunity to collaborate with Pride WA on special events throughout the festival.

Community organisations and groups, government, business and industry are all invited to apply for PrideFEST Plus events.

In March, Pride WA confirmed this year’s festivites will be held from Friday, 21 November until Sunday, 30 November.

Fairday will return to the Supreme Court Gardens on Sunday, 23 November and everyone will come together for all the glitter and rainbows at the Pride Parade on Saturday, 29 November.

Applications for Fairday and the Parade will open on 1 August and close on 14 September, with results to be released on 21 September.

Applications for PrideFEST Participates close on 17 August. Applications for PrideFEST Plus close on 15 June.