Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder star in ‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’

The latest film from emerging trans auteur Jane Schoenbrun is bringing a very queer slasher to our screens.

Following the success of I Saw The TV Glow, Schoenbrun’s latest pairs the iconic Gillian Anderson with rising star of Hacks Hannah Einbinder for her next outing – Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma.

- Advertisement -

The film tells the story of a queer filmmaker, who is recruited to direct the next installment of a long running horror franchise.

When the director becomes obsessed with casting someone from the original film, they spiral into “psychological and sexual chaos”, according to the official synopsis.

The film also stars Patrick Fischler, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Haven, Severance’s Zach Cherry and former SNL palyer Sarah Sherman.

Check out the trailer below.