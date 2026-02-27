Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder star in ‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’

Culture

The latest film from emerging trans auteur Jane Schoenbrun is bringing a very queer slasher to our screens.

Following the success of I Saw The TV Glow, Schoenbrun’s latest pairs the iconic Gillian Anderson with rising star of Hacks Hannah Einbinder for her next outing – Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma.

- Advertisement -

The film tells the story of a queer filmmaker, who is recruited to direct the next installment of a long running horror franchise.

When the director becomes obsessed with casting someone from the original film, they spiral into “psychological and sexual chaos”, according to the official synopsis.

The film also stars Patrick Fischler, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Haven, Severance’s Zach Cherry and former SNL palyer Sarah Sherman.

Check out the trailer below.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | In 2012 local activist Isabelle Lake passed away

0
Isabelle Lake is remembered for her activism in the LGBTIQA+ community.
News

Magda Szubanski shares her cancer is in remission

0
After eight months of battling stage four mantle cell lymphoma, Magda Szubanski has announced she is in remission.
Culture

HBO releases official trailer for ‘The Comeback’ comeback

0
Valerie Cherish returns for a much-anticipated third season of the cult comedy hit The Comeback.
News

Hannah Beazley voices support for LGBTIQA+ community following offensive flyers

0
Hannah Beazley has reaffirmed her support for LGBTIQA+ communities in the wake of a wave of offensive flyers being found across many suburbs

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | In 2012 local activist Isabelle Lake passed away

0
Isabelle Lake is remembered for her activism in the LGBTIQA+ community.
News

Magda Szubanski shares her cancer is in remission

0
After eight months of battling stage four mantle cell lymphoma, Magda Szubanski has announced she is in remission.
Culture

HBO releases official trailer for ‘The Comeback’ comeback

0
Valerie Cherish returns for a much-anticipated third season of the cult comedy hit The Comeback.
News

Hannah Beazley voices support for LGBTIQA+ community following offensive flyers

0
Hannah Beazley has reaffirmed her support for LGBTIQA+ communities in the wake of a wave of offensive flyers being found across many suburbs
Culture

Head back to the 80s with Go West and Debbie Gibson

0
The 80s legends will be teaming up for an Aussie tour that kicks off in Perth.

On This Gay Day | In 2012 local activist Isabelle Lake passed away

OUTinPerth -
Isabelle Lake is remembered for her activism in the LGBTIQA+ community.
Read more

Magda Szubanski shares her cancer is in remission

OUTinPerth -
After eight months of battling stage four mantle cell lymphoma, Magda Szubanski has announced she is in remission.
Read more

HBO releases official trailer for ‘The Comeback’ comeback

OUTinPerth -
Valerie Cherish returns for a much-anticipated third season of the cult comedy hit The Comeback.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture