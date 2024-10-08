Glitz, glamour and gratitude: The Proud Awards 2024

LGBTQIA+ entertainers, drag performers, community advocates and social groups gathered once again for The Proud Awards this September.



This year, the fabulous ceremony was co-hosted by the gorgeous duo of Serenity and Miss Cara. The delightful pairing skilfully kept the audience on their toes with sharp-tongued reads deployed between their warm, welcoming prose.

Miss Cara and Serenity

Among the big winners of the night were Mr Meaty for Best New Drag Talent, Fay Rocious for Favourite Drag Performer, Monty Whitfield (Centrefront Studios) for Creative Artist of the Year, Natalie Oaks for Variety Performer of the year and Alyce Schotte for Outstanding Community Contribution.



Prism The Light was voted Best of the Ball for her out-of-this-world silver look, and rising star Miss Cara took home the big one, earning the title of Entertainer of the Year 2024.



OUTinPerth was also proud to sponsor the Sports Club of the Year Award, which went to one of WA’s many marvellous LGBTQIA+ social clubs – the mighty Perth Frontrunners. Check out the full list of winners below.

The energy was buzzing throughout the evening as attendees were treated to performances from the cast of Connections Nightclub production show Jetset, burlesque bombshell Kitty Litteur, Pop Royalty breakout competitor Mr Meaty, Prism The Light chanelling Lady Gaga (with a surprise guest), a grand finale from Club D’Amour and the newest entrant into the Hall of Fame – BarbieQ.



BarbieQ was inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame this year, following the likes of BAFTA-award winning artist Strykermeyer, former Gay and Lesbian Rights in Ageing (GRAI) Chair June Lowe, long-time Living Proud contributor Sandra Norman and Connections Nightclub owner Tim Brown.



Barbie was honoured for her contributions to entertainment and the local drag community. The veteran queen is celebrating 25 years of drag, delivering some of the most show-stopping club productions and Fringe World performances our city has to offer. (Stay tuned for our chat with Barbie about being a quarter-century queen.)



Check out all of the fabulous looks from the red carpet and the main stage below, as captured by the talented Ezra Alcantra.

Produced by Proud Entertainment Company, led by Dean Misdale, The Proud Awards has now been celebrating queer creative talent and LGBTQIA+ community spirit in WA for eight years.



Congratulations to all of the winners and we can’t wait to see what you all bring to the red carpet in 2025!

Images: Ezra Alcantra