Golden Globes honour Ellen DeGeneres at 77th annual ceremony

The Golden Globes held their 77th celebration in Hollywood yesterday, honouring the best and brightest in the world of film and television.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge took the win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Fleabag, while Olivia Colman reigned in the Drama category for her regal role in The Crown.

The always fabulous Billy Porter lost out this year to Brian Cox for his role in Succession, and his collaborator and Pose creator Ryan Murphy missed out on Best Television Series for The Politician – with Fleabag winning the honour.

In the world of cinema, break-out queer hit Portrait of a Lady on Fire was among the nominees for Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language, bowing out to Bong Joon-Ho’s eerie smash hit Parasite.

Elton John and his long-time writing partner Bernie Taupin nabbed the trophy for Best Original Song in Rocketman, while Taron Egerton was picked as Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his portrayal of the Rocketman himself. Renee Zelweger also got the globe for her role as a queer icon in Judy.

I’m bursting with pride at winning the @goldenglobes award for Best Original Song with Bernie Taupin. In over 52 years of writing songs, Bernie and I have never won an award together. Thank you HFPA and to everyone who worked on #Rocketman. Elton xx 📸: @alexilubomirski pic.twitter.com/9pIfuq84vg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 6, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres was also among this year’s queer honorees, taking home the second Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television – the first to win the honour after its namesake.

DeGeneres was introduced by fellow lesbian and comedian Kate McKinnon, who thanked Ellen for helping her feel like she belonged in this world after she came out on her self-titled sitcom in 1997.

“If I hadn’t seen her on TV, I would have through, ‘I could never be on TV. They don’t let LGBTQ people on TV’,” McKinnon said.

“And more than that, I would have gone on thinking that I was an alien and that I maybe even didn’t have a right to be here. So thank you Ellen, for giving me a shot at a good life.”

Taking to the stage, Ellen said all she ever wanted to do is “make people feel good and laugh.”

“There is no greater feeling than when someone tells me I made their day better with my show.”

“That is the power of television. I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”