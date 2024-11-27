Government announces renewed commitment to tackling HIV

Experts in the field of HIV research and support say Australia’s world-leading HIV response has been strengthened by new government commitments announced this morning at a World AIDS Day Parliamentary Breakfast.

Health Equity Matters CEO Dash Heath-Paynter welcomed the release of a new National HIV Strategy by Health Minister, the Hon. Mark Butler at the Parliamentary Breakfast, describing it as a continuation of Australia’s multipartisan approach to tackling HIV.

“Since the earliest days of the HIV epidemic, Australia has had a standalone HIV Strategy that has framed priorities and actions for implementation. Australia’s response has been world-leading, backed by a multipartisan commitment to working in partnership with affected communities, health workers, researchers and advocates,” Dash Heath-Paynter said.

The Strategy commits Australia to make HIV prevention medication PrEP more accessible by expanding access for those ineligible for Medicare, and reducing financial barriers to treatment.

The Strategy also commits to a new HIV awareness and anti-stigma campaign to be developed in partnership with key organisations.

“Implementing these recommendations will make a real difference in the fight against HIV. It will reduce transmission, tackle stigma and discrimination, and help ensure everyone living with HIV receives the treatment, care and support they need,” Dash Heath-Paynter said.

Launching the new strategy Health Minister Mark Butler said Australia had made great progress over the last four decades, but there was more work to be done to make the virtual elimination of HIV transmission a reality.

“In the 40 years since HIV/AIDS reached Australia, we have made remarkable progress. This Strategy marks one of the final steps to achieving the virtual elimination of HIV transmission in Australia.”



“I want to assure you that as we stem the rate of transmission, we are not leaving any Australians behind and will continue offering high quality care to people living with HIV in Australia.” Minister Butler said.

The Minister said the strategy focuses on reducing new and late diagnoses, improving HIV outcomes for priority populations, implementing new models for testing and treatment, and addressing ongoing stigma and discrimination.



While it also endorses the Undetectable=Untransmittable (U=U) campaign, a global effort to tackle the stigma of HIV and highlight that HIV cannot be sexually transmitted when a person with HIV has an undetectable viral load through antiretroviral therapy.

Health Equity Matters also welcomed a new commitment announced by Foreign Minister, Senator the Hon. Penny Wong, a $3 million investment in a community health and research clinic to drive universal access to integrated HIV services in Vietnam and Laos.

“Australia’s investment in the Asia Pacific HIV response is a tangible expression of solidarity and co-operation. We sincerely thank the Australian Government and Foreign Minister Wong for their enduring commitment to ease the burden of disease and drive progress.”

They say today’s Parliamentary Breakfast reaffirmed the multipartisan effort that has underpinned Australia’s HIV response with Opposition Health Spokesperson, Senator the Hon. Anne Ruston, addressing the event, along with Opposition Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Senator the Hon. Simon Birmingham and Greens Health Spokesperson, Senator the Hon. Jordan Steele-John.

Dash Heath-Paynter said Health Equity Matters looked forward to continuing to partner with the Australian Government and international agencies to work across the Asia-Pacific region, where HIV continues to have a profound impact.

“Through partnerships with DFAT, UNAIDS and the Global Fund, we’ve strengthened our commitment to regional action, delivering programs in Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Malaysia, Bhutan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Mongolia focused on community empowerment and leadership and law reform,” he said.

“As we mark World AIDS Day 2024, we celebrate the remarkable progress made towards eliminating HIV transmission while reaffirming our commitment to ending the epidemic for everyone, both in Australia and throughout our region.”