GRAI’s new intergenerational housing project aims to tackle loneliness

GRAI’s new Pride Intergenerational Housing Program is looking to bridge generations to combat loneliness and isolation in the LGBTIQA+ Community

At a time of unprecedented housing affordability stress in Perth, GRAI is undertaking a groundbreaking initiative to tackle loneliness and social isolation among older LGBTIQA+ people while offering secure, affordable housing for LGBTIQA+ students.

The Pride Intergenerational Housing Program fosters intergenerational connections, helping older LGBTIQA+ individuals remain in their homes longer, and empowering them to age within their communities with dignity and support.

Research has shown that older lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people are at a heightened risk of social isolation, as they are often less likely to have a partner, more likely to live alone, and less likely to have children than their heterosexual and cisgender peers.

The Pride Intergenerational Housing Pilot Program directly addresses these challenges by creating an inclusive living environment that benefits both older LGBTI and younger LGBTQIA+ individuals.

“We know that Perth’s housing crisis hits LGBTQIA+ renters hardest, especially lower-income students and that loneliness is the next epidemic older people in our community face. GRAI is stepping up and offering a unique solution to these challenges” said David Gibson, Chair of GRAI.

Specifically designed for the LGBTIQA+ community in Western Australia, the pilot program matches older LGBTQIA+ people with LGBTIQA+ students, including those from international, regional, rural, or remote backgrounds. The initiative places a special emphasis on supporting international students, particularly those from non-English-speaking countries, who may benefit from opportunities to improve their language skills and integrate more fully into their new environment.

Additionally, it offers these students the chance to live outside their communities, which may not accept them if they identify as LGBTIQA+.

GRAI will act as matching service that will link the needs and preferences of both older LGBTI people and LGBTIQA+ students. Once a mutually beneficial and appropriate housing match has been formed, GRAI will continue to check-in with both parties as a third-party support.

Funded by a Lotterywest grant, the 18-month pilot program is backed by a reference group that includes representatives from several universities, the Department of Communities, and the Youth Pride Network.

The programme’s impact will be rigorously evaluated by ECU Social Ageing (SAGE) Futures Lab to ensure its success and sustainability.

For more information, please contact pridehousing@grai.org.au

Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is also employed by Edith Cowan University.