Grant Robertson is New Zealand’s new Deputy Prime Minister

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern has announced that he new Deputy PM will be Grant Robertson. It’s the first time a politician who has publicly shared that they are same-sex attracted as held the position.

The announcement came as Ardern appointed her new cabinet following her landslide election win last month. Robertson succeeds Winston Peters in the role. The previous government saw Ardern’s Labour party forming a coalition with Peters’ New Zealand First Party. Peters failed to be re-elected at the October poll.

Robertson commented on his appointment saying he had always served for all of the country’s citizens but also recognised he was a role model for LGBTI people.

“I still get a lot of emails and messages from young gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people who look towards us to provide that kind of role-modelling,” Robertson said. “So, I’ll keep doing my job the way that I’ve been doing it, but I’m very proud to have the role.”

Alongside being the Deputy Prime Minister he will also continue in his role as the country’s Finance minister.

The 49 year old politician began his career working in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade before becoming a staffer to Labout PM Helen Clark. He was elected to the parliament in 2008 and held several different portfolios while Labour were in opposition. The recent election saw him be returned for a fifth term representing his seat of Wellington Central.

He met his partner, Alf, in 2009 when they both played on a gay rugby team. They held a civil union ceremony in 2009.

Following the election New Zealand’s parliament has more LGBTIQ+ members than any other parliament. There are 8 Labour members who identify as gay, lesbian, transgender or bisexual, plus four members of the New Zealand Greens.

