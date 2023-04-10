Greg Gould shares powerful new anthem ‘Marching On’

Fresh off his powerful Pride Cup halftime performance at AAMI Park Stadium, and performing at Sydney World Pride and Chillout Festival 2023 – Australian singer Greg Gould releases his new original anthem, Marching On and it comes with powerful music video too.

Shining a light on the constant fight for equality and acceptance that the queer community faces, Marching On is described as an empowering and honest statement. An anthem that is full of energy, heart and hope that captures the drive and passion of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The accompanying music video features people from all walks of life bearing their souls to the camera. The video stars Ethiopian dancer/artist LION, First Nations drummer Benny Clark (Baker Boy), and Trans advocate Sait Ergo.

Speaking of the new song Greg Gould shared that it was about remembering those who paved the way before us.

“Music is so powerful and can change the world. ‘Marching On’ is a brave, fierce and powerful anthem that celebrates how far we’ve come; never forgetting the struggles, the lives lost and the shoulders we stand on to be where we are today.”

“It sets out to empower those still fighting for their rights around the world and is a war cry to continue to fight for equality. No matter your sexuality, gender/non gender, race, beliefs or ability, when we are all united – the world is stronger! We must keep marching on for ourselves, and the next generations to follow.” Gould said.

Achieving global success as a vocalist, the artist topped over 20 million views on his award-winning music videos and album 1998 released in 2020. The album that debuted at Number 1 on the Australian charts included collaborations with Damien Leith, Rhonda Burchmore, Inaya Day, Cosima De Vito, Katie Underwood, Zoe Badwi, Joanne, Lynne McGranger, Tania Doko and the Choirboys frontman Mark Gable.

Take a look at the video.

OIP Staff

