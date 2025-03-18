Hamish Macdonald lets listeners know he’s got no time for homophobia

ABC radio presenter Hamish Macdonald had let listeners know that he has no time for homophobic comments on his show.

This year Macdonald took over hosting Mornings on ABC Sydney from Monday to Thursday. Last week the host shared some feedback he’d got from a listener named Bev.

Macdonald had shared a story about how he’d accidently sent a text to his husband that was meant for someone else.

Bev texted the program to complain about Macdonald making an on-air reference to his husband.

“Do dedicated ABC listeners have to listen to Hamish Macdonald discussing on a regular basis his gay lifestyle? Today sending text meant for husband going to wrong person. I’m sure there are many more interesting topics to be discussing than that. Boring,” she wrote.

Macdonald read Bev’s concerns out on air and then shared his thoughts.

“I’ve just made a vow to myself, in coming back to the ABC more permanently, that I’ll deal with this stuff directly and succinctly,” he said.

“Bev, it’s not a lifestyle. I’m very proud of the person I am and more broadly and more importantly this is a big, open, thoughtful conversation, that we’re having here on mornings” he continued.

“Let’s keep it going. Everyone is welcome. Hate and intolerance is not. I’ll leave it at that Bev” he said.

Macdonald’s previous stint at the ABC saw his hosting television Q&A program, and standing in on the ABC Radio National Breakfast program. During his time on Q&A he received a massive amount of online abuse.

Listeners backed his statement sending in their own text messages voicing their support.