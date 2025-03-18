Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Hamish Macdonald lets listeners know he’s got no time for homophobia

News

ABC radio presenter Hamish Macdonald had let listeners know that he has no time for homophobic comments on his show.

This year Macdonald took over hosting Mornings on ABC Sydney from Monday to Thursday. Last week the host shared some feedback he’d got from a listener named Bev.

- Advertisement -

Macdonald had shared a story about how he’d accidently sent a text to his husband that was meant for someone else.

Bev texted the program to complain about Macdonald making an on-air reference to his husband.

“Do dedicated ABC listeners have to listen to Hamish Macdonald discussing on a regular basis his gay lifestyle? Today sending text meant for husband going to wrong person. I’m sure there are many more interesting topics to be discussing than that. Boring,” she wrote.

Macdonald read Bev’s concerns out on air and then shared his thoughts.

“I’ve just made a vow to myself, in coming back to the ABC more permanently, that I’ll deal with this stuff directly and succinctly,” he said.

“Bev, it’s not a lifestyle. I’m very proud of the person I am and more broadly and more importantly this is a big, open, thoughtful conversation, that we’re having here on mornings” he continued.

“Let’s keep it going. Everyone is welcome. Hate and intolerance is not. I’ll leave it at that Bev” he said.

Macdonald’s previous stint at the ABC saw his hosting television Q&A program, and standing in on the ABC Radio National Breakfast program. During his time on Q&A he received a massive amount of online abuse.

Listeners backed his statement sending in their own text messages voicing their support.

Latest

News

Hungary passes law banning Pride events

0
Those caught attending a Pride Parade will face fines of $850.
History

On This Gay Day | Remembering Ricky Wilson from the B-52's

0
The drummer from the popular band was born on this day in 1953. He died in 1985.
News

What will the $2.25million funding to the LGBTIQA+ communities go towards?

0
Regional groups have called on the government to ensure people outside the metro area are included.
Culture

Nil Nas X’s latest video is reminding us of an 80s classic

0
A singer, a convertible, three sassy friends, we've seen this before.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Hungary passes law banning Pride events

0
Those caught attending a Pride Parade will face fines of $850.
History

On This Gay Day | Remembering Ricky Wilson from the B-52's

0
The drummer from the popular band was born on this day in 1953. He died in 1985.
News

What will the $2.25million funding to the LGBTIQA+ communities go towards?

0
Regional groups have called on the government to ensure people outside the metro area are included.
Culture

Nil Nas X’s latest video is reminding us of an 80s classic

0
A singer, a convertible, three sassy friends, we've seen this before.
Culture

Chappel Roan has a new song ‘The Giver’

0
Fans first heard the song back in November, but it's finally been released.

Hungary passes law banning Pride events

OUTinPerth -
Those caught attending a Pride Parade will face fines of $850.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Remembering Ricky Wilson from the B-52's

OUTinPerth -
The drummer from the popular band was born on this day in 1953. He died in 1985.
Read more

What will the $2.25million funding to the LGBTIQA+ communities go towards?

Graeme Watson -
Regional groups have called on the government to ensure people outside the metro area are included.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture